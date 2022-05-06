Seleshi Bekele Ethiopia’s New Ambassador to the United States 

Seleshi Bekele after submitting his credentials ( Photo : via MFAE)

The same day that Ethiopia’s new Ambassador to the United States, Seleshi Bekele , submitted his credentials to the US State department Chief of Protocol , members of the Ethiopian community from Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia had organised a welcome ceremony in the evening.

“Very delighted to meet the enthusiastic Ethiopian Diaspora from DMV area last evenning. I look forward to work with the community in socio-economic & political areas for sustainable development of Ethiopia & stronger relationship of USA and #Ethiopia. Thanks all for attendances,” Selshi said in a Twitter message on Friday.

Seleshi has already set his goals to achieve in his capacity as Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the United States : ” to boost and strengthen the historic diplomatic relation of the two great nations.”

In the past he has served as Minister For Water, Irrigation and Energy but later, before his current role, he was named as “the Chief Negotiator & Advisor on Transboundary Rivers and GERD at Office of Prime Minister of Ethiopia.”

His removal from Ministerial position was not welcomed by many Ethiopians at the time and it triggered negative reactions towards Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

