Salsay Weyane Tigray says Tigray economy turned to contraband, usury

“Tigray has become a centre for a single-party rule” says Salsay Weyane Tigray opposition party

Salsay Weyane Tigray Party Emblem

borkena

Salsay Weyane Tigray, an ethnic Tigray opposition party operating in the region, is accusing the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of completely shutting the political space in the region.

It has reached a point where opposition parties in the region are unable to operate and organise political activities, according to Kinfe Hadush, public relations head Salsay Weyane Tigray, who spoke to DW Amharic reporter in Mekelle.

Erstwhile the political space in the country has been narrow but now it is completely shuttered, Kinfe told the source. He said last Saturday his party called a public meeting in Mekelle – an event that attracted as many as 600 residents from the city.

But the TPLF leaders did not allow it to happen and security forces dispersed it, he added.

The opposition party warns that the situation ( political one) could lead to a worsening situation in the region.

“Tigray facing multifaceted problems”

The opposition party also said that the Tigray region is facing multifaceted economic, political, and social problems.

The economy is completely turned out to be a contraband and usury economy. And the party sees two major sources for all the problems in the region: TPLF and the Ethiopian government.

Despite considerable resources at its disposal, the TPLF, which is running the Tigray region (in April 2021 the Ethiopian parliament has designated it as a terrorist organization), is unable to address the problem in the region.

Salsay Weyane Tigray also made a reference to what it called “external factors,” for the problems in the region – the Ethiopian government.

It said the “blockade” and “siege” by the Ethiopian government have aggravated the situation in the region.

For Salsawi Woyanne, the formation of a transitional regional government in Tigray could be the answer to address the existing problem but the party accuses TPLF of persecuting opposition parties that are advancing such views.

__



