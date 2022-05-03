TPLF claims “Death of General Gebremedhin a murder” 

Tigray People’s Liberation Front says General Gebremedhin Fekade was “murdered”

The late General Gebremedhin Fekade ( Wedi nechu) reportedly died a sudden death at Kaliti prison on May 2, 2020 ( Photo : file/ FBC)

A day after news of the death of General Gebremedhin Fekade, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) made claims that he was murdered.

It is via the spokesperson and foreign relations head of the organisation, Getachew Reda, that TPLF remarked on the reported sudden death of General Gebremedhin.

He wrote ” General Gebremedhin ‘WediNechu’ Feqadu was everything they say about his distinguished military service in this article and more. Whatever they are going to say about the ‘cause’ of his demise, we have reason to believe that it is murder, pure and simple. Rest In Peace, my Hero!”

General Gebremedhin was in Kaliti prison facing charges in connection with the attack of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defence Force on October 24, 2020.

Kaliti prison administration wrote a letter to inform the court about his death, which it described as sudden death, for the late general was expected to appear in court for a hearing.

The general reportedly died on May 2. According to the narrative from authorities, he suddenly collapsed as he was talking to his family members during visitation hours. The Ethiopian government is yet to announce if an autopsy was administered and what the result of it was.

The court ordered continuance for the hearing.

Immediately before the outbreak of the war following the attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defence Force, General Gebremedhin was serving as Defence Communication, Electronics, and Cyber Department Head.

He was charged with disconnecting radio communication between Defense Head Quarter ( which is in the capital Addis Ababa) and The Northern Command Force of the Ethiopian Defense Force, and handing over the radio to the TPLF force immediately before the war broke out in October 2020.

Details of funeral arrangement undisclosed at this writing.

