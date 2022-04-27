Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch Report on Ethiopia’s Wolkait Region: Biased and Tendentious

April 26, 2022

We, the undersigned, strongly protest against the joint report of Amnesty International (“AI”) and Human Rights Watch (“HRW”) issued recently accusing the Federal Government of Ethiopia, the Amhara Regional Government and the Amhara militia and Fano of committing human rights violations in what the report refers to as “Western Tigray.”

As argued below, we affirm that the findings and recommendations of the report are fraught with inconsistencies and biases and lack methodological rigor and objectivity.

Flagrant Perpetuation of the TPLF Narrative of “Western Tigray”

Although the report acknowledges the fact that the so-called Western Tigray was known as Welkait –Tegede –Humera (collectively “Wolkait”) and was part of the Province of Begemeder (Gondar) before the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) annexed it, for its strategic attraction, to Tigray in 1991, it prefers to perpetuate the use of the misnomer so as to confer international and political legitimacy to TPLF’s claim to the territory. If that had not been its apparent purpose, there is no reason to prefer a newly minted name that does not exist in the lexicon of the local population or the history of the region. This fact, along with the report’s evocative title (“We will erase you from this land”), presages the heavily biased and tendentious nature of the report.

Biased and One-sided Reporting of Atrocities

While the report is replete with numerous citations, it nowhere makes even as much as a passing mention of the animus toward Amharas the TPLF has harbored since its inception as a liberation movement in 1975 by openly declaring the Amhara people as its sworn enemy in its founding document. Notably, the report blithely ignores the atrocities the TPLF has committed while forcibly annexing Wolkait to Tigray in the mid-70s and during almost three decades of its brutal rule. Thanks to the work of a team of scientists in Gondar University, however, TPLF’s atrocities have recently come to light for the world to see. This team of scientists has reported that the remains of fifty-nine thousand Amhara victims have been discovered in several mass graves in Wolkait. Yet, the joint report does not reference the team’s report, nor have its authors bothered to consult the team about these findings.

In rare instances, the report begrudgingly acknowledges that the TPLF security forces abused the rights of Amharas “over many years.” Yet, it makes absolutely no effort to describe in any detail the gravity of these abuses as it has done on behalf of members of the Tigray community residing in Wolkait. Because it does not take these abuses as seriously, it does not call for any accountability of TPLF officials in the same way that it has been quick to do so against Amhara officials currently administering the Wolkait region. Indeed, the report recommends the suspension of these officials pending investigations into their actions, in utter disregard of their right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

While the report is quick to call for the demobilization of Amhara security forces, there is no similar call for the demobilization of thousands of militia the TPLF has mobilized to wage war and wreak havoc in the Amhara and Afar regions. The TPLF and its militia have shown by their actions and public statements that they are still waiting in the wings to forcibly retake Wolkait and in the process to cause even more death, mayhem and destruction than they have already caused. We would like to note in this regard the atrocities the TPLF has continued to inflict on the inhabitants of the Afar region.

Intrusiveness and Violation of Ethiopia’s Sovereign Rights

The call by the report for the disarming and demobilization of Amhara security forces, such as the Fano and militia, is totally unacceptable, for it is a clear violation of Ethiopia’s sovereign right to organize its security forces in any manner it deems fit. As enunciated in the UN “Declaration on Principles of International Law”, one of these fundamental principles concerns the sanctity of non-intervention in matters within the domestic jurisdiction of another state. It is interesting, although not too surprising, that the report’s call for demobilization of the Fano and Amhara militia echoes the position declared by the US Secretary of State a year or so ago, suggesting that AI and HRW do seem to be acting in concert with the US Government.

Further, the joint report’s recommendation that calls for a peacekeeping force to be deployed to the region strikes us as especially egregious as it appears to be intended to make it easier for the TPLF to gain direct access to its foreign backers – regional and international. Not only will such a move constitute a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty but also has the potential to prolong rather than to defuse the tension in the region.

Flawed Research Methodology:

Particularly unpersuasive and disconcerting about the report is that its findings and recommendations are based on an egregiously flawed research methodology. As the report itself makes clear, its findings are based on information and data largely gathered by sending “five separate research missions” to interview Tigrean refugees in the Sudan. In fact, many of these so-called refugees are the very same individuals who fled the country after participating in the gruesome Mai–Kadra massacre. We would be too credulous to believe that the very perpetrators of such a horrendous crime would come forward to tell the truth about their own involvement or what really happened in Wolkait. On the contrary, it is reasonable to assume that they would prevaricate or shade the truth in order to avoid their own accountability for the crime of mass murder they committed in Mai-Kadra.

The report also indicates that the interviewees were informed of the purpose of the research with the “help of trusted interpreters.” Who are these trusted interpreters? Knowing TPLF’s tried- and- true modus operandi, we should be forgiven for surmising that these “trusted interpreters” can be none other than TPLF operatives, activists and sympathizers who populate the Sudan, Washington, DC, and the World Health Organization. Indeed, these operatives have apparently also infiltrated AI and HRW themselves, as evidenced by the fact that Fisseha Tekle, the son-in-law of TPLF’s notorious Sebhat Nega, is Amnesty International’s “researcher for Ethiopia and Eritrea” and is currently promoting the report on their behalf. In his capacity as AI’s “researcher for Ethiopia and Eritrea”, Tekle has produced multiple video accounts about “mass extrajudicial executions” in Tigray.

It is also noteworthy, though not surprising, that Amhara and Kunama natives of the region were systematically shunned in the interview process. There is absolutely no justification for their exclusion other than that their testimony would cast doubt on the credibility of the story spun by the TPLF. Curiously, the report offers no explanation or justification for this exclusion, leaving us to surmise that the omission must have been deliberate.

It is on the basis of self-serving interviews conducted in the Sudan and some in Tigray that the report accuses Amhara regional authorities of having engaged in a “coordinated” and “purposeful” policy of ethnic cleansing and other human rights violations. This conclusion is totally unconvincing, meritless and unfounded. For one thing, many of those interviewees are those who fled the area to avoid apprehension and accountability for the heinous crimes they committed in Mai-Kadra. For another, those who relocated to Tigray did so on their own fearing retaliation and accountability for the many abuses “over many years” the natives of the area suffered under TPLF rule, rather than as a consequence of an official policy of “ethnic cleansing”. As such, the allegation of “a coordinated and purposeful policy” of ethnic cleansing cannot stand close scrutiny. (One point worthy of note here is the egregious fact that the report dismisses, as a legitimate response, the November 2020 Mai-Kadra Massacres against Amharas by TPLF’s youth league.)

Also unwarranted is the report’s negative aspersion on the regional authorities of Wolkait for undertaking to resettle “hundreds of Amharas from the Amhara region and [those returning] from the Sudan.” Finding fault with the actions of the regional authorities in this regard completely ignores the fact that many of these settlers are natives of the area who were forced to leave their homes and farms by the TPLF since the mid-70s. Righting a wrong that remained unrequited for so long does not deserve to be seen in a negative light.

Perhaps, one of the strongest indicators of the sloppiness of the report is its assertion, citing the federal interim administration of Tigray, that 723,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Western Tigray had been registered in other parts of Tigray. However, according to a report of the Federal Demographic Republic of Ethiopia Central Statistical Agency, conducted while the TPLF was in power, the projected total number of people in Western Tigray, including Amharas and other ethnic groups, for 2017 was only 410,662. This ridiculously inflated number, which cannot be justified by any known demographic principles, is indicative of the flawed and biased nature of the entire report.

Questionable Timing of the Release of the Report

Finally, it is curious that the joint report became public at a time when both Houses of the US Congress appear to be busy considering essentially similar bills aimed at imposing sanctions on Ethiopia. Given how often the international system seems to do the bidding of the US Government and its allies, including human rights organizations, the timing of the report hardly seems to be a coincidence. It is noteworthy that the US Government took no time to endorse the report and to call for “independent investigations” into alleged violations of human rights in Ethiopia. Given the release of the joint report and consideration of the US sanctions bills are occurring at almost the same time, and when we recall the earlier effort of the US Government and its allies to employ the Human Right Council’s process to do essentially what the report calls for, we believe that the sanctions bills and the joint report have been meant to work in tandem to accomplish the same overriding purpose: to coerce Ethiopia to submit to their demands and thereby to revive the political life of a terrorist organization that the Ethiopian populace has overwhelmingly rejected.

For all the foregoing reasons, we find the joint report of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch simply onesided, tendentious, bereft of methodological rigor, and, therefore, unacceptable.

Endorsed by:

Dr. Abdella Usman, USA Dr. Abebech Demissie, Ottawa, Canada W/O Abekyellesh Allene, Los Angeles, CA, USA Dr. Abera Molla, Denver, USA Dr. Abiy Tadesse, USA Dr. Abraham Betre, M.D., California, USA Dr. Adam Waksor, M.D., Atlanta, USA Dr. Addisu Yilma, M.D., USA Dr. Adane Kassa, Chicago, Illinois, USA Mr. Aklilu Abraham Adeye, Chicago, Illinois, USA Mr. Aklilu Tafesse, New York, USA Dr. Aklog Birara, Maryland, USA Prof. Alemante Gebre-Selassie, Virginia, USA Dr. Amanuel Alemu Abajobir, Kenya Dr. Amelework Kebede Dr. Amir Ibrahim, Toronto, Canada W/O Amsal Woreta, Maryland, USA Mr. Amsalu Belay, Arizona, USA Mr. Andy Groum, USA Dr. Araya Amsalu, Ohio, USA Ato Ashenafi Nebro, Florida, USA Ato Assefa Adefris, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Dr. Assegid Kebede, USA Dr. Awgechew Teshome, Ottawa, Canada M/s. Awlae Woldehanna, RN, Saskachewan, Canada Lt. Ayal-Sew Dessye, Arlington, Virginia., USA Dr. Bayabel Mengistu, Houston, Texas, USA Professor Eng. Bantyehun Tezazu, Toronto, Canada Dr. Beeletsega Yeneneh, Arizona, USA Mr. Belen Gizachew, Portugal Dr. Belete Alemu, M.D., California, USA Eng. Behailu Assefa, San Francisco, USA Dr. Benyam Gessesse, M.D., Philadelphia, USA Dr. Berhane Gebre-Kidan, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Dr. Berhanu Abegaz, Williamsburg, VA, USA Mr. Berhanu Ayele Wurseno, CFGM, USA Professor Berhanu Alemaw, Botswana Professor Emeritus Berhanu Mengistu, USA Dr. Berhanu Tadesse Taye, Virginia, USA Ato Betru Gebregziabher, Texas, USA Dr. Bisrat Aklilu, New York, USA Associate prof. Bizu Gelaye, Boston, USA Professor Damtew Teferra, South Africa Dr. Dawit Mekonnen, USA Eng. Dawit Tesfaye, Zurich, Switzerland Engineer Dejene Eshete, Connecticut, USA Professor Demel T. Fanta, Botswana Dr. Demissie Gebre-Mariam, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Dr. Demissie Tadesse, New Zealand Dr. Dereje Woreta, M.D., Maryland, USA Dr. Desalegne Bayih, M.D., Sweden Professor Desta Mebratu, South Africa Professor Enawgaw Mehari, M.D., Nashville, USA Dr. Efrem Alemayehu, M.D., Toronto, Canada Dr. Elias Kassa Mamo, M.D., Maryland, USA Mr. Ephrem Getahun Hailu, South Africa Professor Eyualem Abebe, USA Eng. Elleni Mengesha, Sweden Dr. Endale Ketefo, Sweden Dr. Erku Yimer, Chicago, USA Dr. Fantahun Degneh, Germany Dr Fassil Gebremariam, Florida, USA Dr. Fasil Melaku Wubu, M. D., Maryland, USA Dr. Fassil Tefera, M.D., New York, USA Dr. Fekadu Folle, Maryland, USA Dr. Fikre Germa, Toronto, Canada Dr. Fikru Maru, M.D., Stockholm, Sweden Dr. Fitsum Tariku, British Columbia, Canada Ato Frework Ayalew, North Carolina, USA Dr. Gabe Hamda, Washington, USA Dr. Gebeyehu Ejigu, Phoenix, AZ, USA Dr. Gebeyehu Teferi, M.D., Washington D.C., USA Dr. Gebrehiwot Lebsekal, Vancouver, Canada Professor Genene Mola, South Africa W/O Genet Abebe Ejigu, RN, Phoenix, AZ, USA Dr. Getachew Begashaw, Illinois, USA Ato Getachew Dessye, Canada Dr. Getachew Felleke, M.D., New York, USA Dr. Getnet Asrat, Ottawa, Canada Dr. Girma Aman, Kitchner, Canada Dr. Girma Lulu, Calgary, Canada Mr. Girma Mekonnen, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Dr. Girma Molla, Australia Dr. Girma Tezazu, M.D., Toronto, Canada Dr. Guadie Sharew, Lesotho Professor Gulelat Desse, Botswana Dr. Haile Fenta, Canada Engineer Hizkiel Eskender, Ohio, USA Dr. Imiru Assefa, Michigan, USA Dr. Kalkidan Belaye, M.D., Toronto, Canada Professor Kassa Darge, Pennsylvania, USA Assoc. Professor Kebede Begna, M.D., USA Prof. Kebede Gessesse, Georgia, USA Mr. Kidanemariam Jembere, South Africa Dr. Kitaw Negash Dr. Lulsegged Abebe, London, England Dr. Liyew Desta, Sweden Professor Makeda Semret, Montreal, Canada Prof. Mamo Muchie, South Africa M/s. Martha Gebreselassie, USA Professor Mekibib Altaye, M.D., Ohio, USA Dr. Mekdim Ayana, Eswatini Dr. Mekonen Bayissie, Maryland, USA Dr. Melaku Berhane, M.D, California, USA Dr. Melaku Game, M.D., Canada Professor Emeritus Melaku Lakew, Sweden Dr. Melaku Teshome, USA Dr. Mengistu Yemane, M.D., Tennessee, USA Ato Menelik Andargie, Bay Area, CA, USA Dr. Mesfin Seifu, M.D., Ohio, USA Professor Messay Kebede, Ohio, USA Dr. Mengiziem Emiru, M.D., USA M/s. Meron Ahadu, USA W/O Metassibia Mulugeta, Seattle, USA Dr. Mezegebu Effa Dr. Million Belay, Stockholm, Sweden Dr. Minwiyelet Mussie, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Dr. Moges Sisay, M.D., Indiana, USA Professor Mulatu Fekadu, South Africa Dr. Mulu Geletu, Toronto, Canada Professor Mulugeta F. Dinbabo, South Africa Dr. Mulugeta Yilma, Sweden Prof. Muluneh Yitayew, Tucson, Arizona, USA Professor Nega Debela, Ohio, USA Mr. Negash Abdurahman, USA Engineer Negesse Gutema, USA Dr. Negussie Nega, Maryland, USA Dr. Rahel Alemu, USA Engineer Samson Engeda, California, USA 130. Mr. Samson Getu, Sweden Dr. Samuel Tenaw, Durban, South Africa Professor Seid Hassen, Kentucky, USA Dr. Shiferaw Adilu, Alberta, Canada Dr. Shiferaw Gessesse, Washington, D.C., USA Dr. Solomon Afework, London, UK Professor Solomon Aklilu, Ottawa, Canada Dr. Solomon Basore, Calgary, Canada Dr. Solomon Bokre, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Mr. Solomon Lema, USA Professor Sissay Asefa, Michigan, USA Dr. Solomon Gashaw, Minnesota, USA Dr. Solomon Haile-Mariam, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Professor Solomon Harrar, Kentucky, USA Dr. Solomon Kibret, USA Professor Solomon Negash, Georgia, USA Mr. Solomon Teffera, USA Dr. Tadesse Desta, M.D., California, USA Dr. Tariku Teshale, M.D., Sweden Dr. Tegegnework Getu, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Mr. Tekesteberhan Tefera, Minnesota, USA Mr. Terefe Zeleke, USA Dr. Tesema Meganasa, Addis Ababa. Ethiopia Mr. Tesera Moges, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Dr. Tesfalem Tegegn, South Africa Dr. Tesfaye Biftu Mr. Tesfaye Engida, Minnesota, USA Professor Tesfaye Kidane, South Africa Ato Teshome H. Tesema, Seattle, Washington, USA Mr. Tewodros Teklearegay, Arizona, USA Dr. Theodros Mengesha, M. D., Alabama, USA Dr. Tihut Asfaw, M.D., Ottawa, Canada Dr. Tikikil Mekuria, M.D., USA Professor Tilahun Adera, Virginia, USA Prof. Tilahun Eneyew, Los Angeles, CA, USA Dr. Tsehaye Atlaw, London, England Mr. Tsehaye Demeke, Tennessee, USA Dr. Tsegaye Metz,M.D., Germany Dr. Tsegaye Tegenu, Uppsala, Sweden Dr. Umer Kssa, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia M/S Wassy Tesfa, USA Dr. Wessenu Abitew, Florida, USA Dr. Wondimu Mekonnen, UK Dr. Wondwossen Gebre, M.D., New York, USA Professor Wondwossen Gebreyes, Ohio, USA Dr. Worku Abera, Montreal, Canada Dr. Yacob Hailemariam, Virginia, USA Dr. Yared Hailemariam, M.D., Kentucky, USA Dr. Yemisrach Hailemeskel, Toronto, Canada Dr. Yeshimebet Retta, M.D., Virginia, USA Engineer Yeshitila Mulugeta, California, USA Dr. Yeshiwas Amsalu, M.D., Canada Professor Yilma Gultneh, Springfield, VA, USA Dr. Yilma Tekle-Mariam, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Mr. Yilma Zerihun. Texas, USA Dr. Yohanes Dawd, M.D., Atlanta, USA Dr. Yohannes Negash, Phoenix, Arizona, USA Professor Yohanes Tiruneh, San Diego, USA Mr. Yonas Tafesse, Atlanta, GA, USA Mr. Youm A. Fesseha, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Dr. Zebaye Baye, USA Mr, Zerfu Takele, Seattle, Washington, USA Dr. Zergabachew Asfaw, New York, USA Dr. Zewdu Lisanu, M.D., Kentucky, USA

Endorsing Organizations:

Adwa Great African Victory Association (AGAVA) All Shewa Ethiopian People Multipurpose International Association American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) Amhara Dimtse Serechit Amhara Wellbeing and Development Organization Bay Area Ethiopian Community Association, California, USA Communities of Ethiopians in Finland Ethio-Canadian Human Rights Association Ethiopian-American Development Council (EADC) Ethiopian Community Association in Atlanta Ethiopian Community Association of Chicago Ethiopian Community Association in Milwaukee Ethiopian Community Association of Minnesota Ethiopian Community in Seattle Ethiopian Dialogue Forum (EDF) Ethiopians for Ethiopians Ethiopians in Tennessee Ethiopiawinnet: Council for the Defense of Citizen Rights International Ethiopian Women’s Organization (IEWO) Global Alliance for Justice – The Ethiopian Cause Global Alliance for the Rights of Ethiopians (GARE) Global Amhara Coalition Global Ethiopian Advocacy Nexus (GLEAN) Global Ethiopian Scholars Initiative (GESI) Gondar Hibret for Ethiopian Unity New York/New Jersey Tri-State Hope for Ethiopia, Inc. (H4E) Major Lemma Woldetsadik Memorial Foundation Menelik Hall Foundation Network of Ethiopian Scholars (NES) People To People, Inc. (P2P) 31. Radio Yenesew Ethiopia Selassie Stand Up, Inc. The Ethiopian Broadcast Group Tibibir United Ethiopians Vision Ethiopia (VE) Worldwide Ethiopian Civic Associations Network (WE-CAN)



