Ethiopia lifts airspace restrictions for Boeing 737 planes 

The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority on Monday announced that it has lifted the restriction on Boeing 737 Max planes from flying on Ethiopian Air Space.

The restriction was introduced following the tragic accident of Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019 which claimed 157 passengers and crew members.

“… Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) [US entity] has been conducting rigorous investigation bidding to find out the underlying reasons that caused the crash and have come up with inviolable regulation that should be enforced,” Ethiopian Civil Aviation (ECA) said in a brief statement that it shared on social media.

From the statement, the ECA has made its own safety checks on the changes that Boeing introduced following the repeated crashes of its Max 737 planes.

It said that the “Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority has conducted rigorous and careful inspections on the alterations made in design of the airplane as well as the regulations put in practice.”

The announcement is effective as of April 11, 2021.

Indonesia, a country that was affected by the Boeing 737 Max disaster as its Lion Air crashed minutes after taking off – just like ET 302 – lifted the ban on Boeing Max 737 planes in December 2021. 189 People were killed in the accident.

