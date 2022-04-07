The University of Gondar launches Public Diplomacy Centre 

Dina Mufti speaking at the event (Photo : MFAE)

The University of Gondar on Wednesday announced that it has opened a Public Diplomacy centre.

The centre aims to support Ethiopia’s diplomatic activities in the form of mobilising the academic community, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Dina Mufti, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, attended the opening ceremony event.

He “called on higher education institutions to support diplomatic efforts to safeguard the sovereignty of Ethiopia,” as reported by MFAE.

He has remarked on expectations from institutions of higher learning. He is cited as saying “Ethiopian higher education institutions are expected to produce high-quality research output that fit the challenges that the country is facing these days.”

Dr. Asrat Atsedeweyen, President of the University, on his part emphasised a commitment to supporting the Public Diplomacy Center in its effort to contribute academic-based output along the line of defending the interest of Ethiopia.

Source : MFAE

