At least five killed in ethnic violence between Oromia, Sidama region 

Security authorities in the Sidama Region call it violence in what appears to an attempt not to recognize the ethnic character of it

Alemayehu Timotios (Photo : from Ethiopia Insider report)

borkena

Ethnic violence near the west Arsi zone of the Oromo region and the adjacent Sidama area left at least five people dead.

According to a report by Ethiopia Insider, published in Amharic, which cited Alemayehu Timotios, Sidama region peace and security office head, the incident happened on Sunday.

Fifteen people are said to have bullet wounds of which three are in serious condition, as reported by physicians.

The source added that the violence happened in Cheri district of the Sidama region, and Alemayehu has confirmed to the source that an elderly man known as Halela Kebele was killed. The victim, who was killed by an “unidentified man ” around 10 p.m. local time, is identified as Loke Yonie.

Another violence was transpired in Halela Kebele after the incident and spread to neighbouring kebeles, the report added. Sucha Bekele of Cheri district from Sidama region and Shablen and Woro kebeles of the Oromia region were affected by the violence.

Mr. Alemayehu is cited as saying that there was an attempt to give the violence an “appearance of ethnic violence.” He called it violence, not ethnic violence.

According to an Ethiopia Insider report, two of the victims are from the Sidama region and three of them are from Oromo region of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has been facing pervasive ethnic violence in the years after what was the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), now Prosperity Party except that TPLF is no longer a part of it, elected Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister in April 2018.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.