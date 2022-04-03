Ethiopian Gov’t claims success in battling militant Oromo – “Shane group” 

Ethiopia’s Federal government calls Oromia region activity in alleged operation against OLF Shane as “encouraging.”

The Federal government is claiming that it has cleared areas in the Oromo region of Ethiopia that were serving as logistical and arms provision bases.

It was government communication Affairs Minister, Legesse Tulu, who claimed so in a weekly briefing on Saturday.

“The Federal and regional forces, with participation from the community, are undertaking operation in some areas of Oromia region and adjacent areas against Shene force which is engaged in plundering, destruction of properties, rape, murder and displacing civilians,” he said during the briefing.

He described the operation as a “coordinated one.” Furthermore, he claimed that several members of the OLF had been “annihilated.”

Mr. Tulu added that “those who were cajoled and engaged in this disgusting activity have been lured by Abagedas and elders, and have surrendered.”

Furthermore, he went on to hail the regional government in the operation against the radical Oromo Liberation Front military wing – Shane.

“Oromia regional state’s activity and the way it is coordinating with Federal security forces with the aim to bring about durable peace throughout Oromia is commendable and encouraging,” said Legese Tulu.

He called on the regional government to supplement it with political work while continuing the work to clear all areas in the region from Shane.

Ransom kidnapping of children forced contributions, rape, ambushing security forces and innocent civilians, and obstructing government service delivery have become common problems, and the public is expressing grievance about it, he added.

The militant wing of the radical Oromo Liberation Front has been targeting civilians in the region, mostly ethnic Amhara, for more than three years now.

The government, on many occasions including this year, admitted that the militant group was coordinating with some within the government structure.

