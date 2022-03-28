TPLF accuses the Ethiopian gov’t of false humanitarian aid claims

The Ethiopian Government has been making claims that Humanitarian Aid is heading to the Tigray region soon after the declaration of truce. TPLF says nothing has arrived to the region

Getachew Reda, TPLF spokesperson and Foreign relation head (Photo : SM)

borkena

Just four days after the Ethiopian government announced a humanitarian truce with expressed aim to facilitate the delivery of aid to the region, the TPLF on Monday made complaints that no aid has arrived in the Tigray region.

In a letter dated March 28, which the spokesperson – Getachew Reda – shared on Twitter, the TPLF made claims that Ethiopian government authorities are making what it called “false claims” about the flow of humanitarian aid to the region.

The federal government department in charge of coordinating and distributing aid said this week that aid is on the way to the Tigray region.

Further update on the ‘humanitarian truce’ pic.twitter.com/HXMBWFvF9m — Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) March 28, 2022

When the TPLF responded to the declaration of humanitarian truth on Friday, it stated that the aid should be delivered within a reasonable time. It has used the same phrase in the letter it released on Monday too.

It did not however specify what reasonable time constitutes from TPLF’s standing point. The letter, however, gives the impression that the TPLF thinks the aid is late.

“The government of Tigray had made it clear that it would continue to extend all necessary cooperation to create favorable conditions to make sure that our people would receive the level of humanitarian aid commensurate with the considerable scale of needs on the ground and within a reasonable time frame,” the statement reiterated.

Despite the declaration of agreement for a humanitarian truce, the TPLF forces were reportedly attempting to break into Ethiopia from Sudan but they had suffered a crushing defeat – according to local sources.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Ethiopian troops were seen near areas adjacent to the Tigray region. In Kobo, which is in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, about 32 buses were seen carrying Ethiopian soldiers. However, the mayor of the town, Addisu Wodajo, is cited as saying that they were just relieving personnel that are supposed to be rotated.

The TPLF has been carrying out brutal military campaigns targeting civilians – including women and children – in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been criticised by Ethiopians – including those who used to support his government – over its inability or unwillingness to take decisive action against the TPLF forces.

While Tigray is part of Ethiopia, the TPLF is running it like it is an independent state, in the process, taking the people of Tigray hostage to its political and military moves.

Meanwhile, the Afar opposition party is expressing grievance and anger that the Humanitarian Truce and parties that hailed it as a “step in the right direction” have omitted the Afar – through which aid is delivery to Tigray

