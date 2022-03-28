Oromo Federalist Congress grades Prosperity Party-led reform as failure , claims to have new strategy for struggle 

Oromo Federalist Congress claims there was civil war in the Oromo region for three years but it is not given the attention it deserves

Oromo Federalist Congress Leaders seated in the Front row. (Photo : OFC social media)

borkena

The Oromo Federalist Congress undertook this week the Second Congress of the General Assembly of the Party.

It said that it assessed what it called the fifty years of Oromo Struggle, the progress of the Oromo Federalist Congress as a party, the failures, and successes of the “change” in the last two years.

With regard to its evaluation of what has been presented to Ethiopians as “change,” (and the Oromo Federalist Party expressed its conviction that it was achieved through the sacrifices of qeerroo and qeerree without even mentioning the contribution of many other Ethiopians) which OFC rather described as “transition,” it said that it has been “Scuttled.”

A statement that was released in the name of the participants of the congress further said that the “hope of a democratic transition has now given way to despair, civil war and the spectre of disintegration.”

OFC remarked on the recent humanitarian truce and called on the Federal government and Tigray regional government ( Ethiopian parliament was rather making a reference to TPLF terrorists following majority vote designation May 2021) to take the agreement to the next level.

On the other hand, OFC made complaints that the “Civil war in the Oromia region,”which it said has been going on for three years now, is not given the attention it deserves. It called on the Federal government to reach an agreement with the “Oromo Liberation Army” in a peaceful way.

Thousands of unarmed innocent civilians in farming communities in the Oromo region of Ethiopia, mostly ethnic Amhara, had been slaughtered by the armed wing of the Oromo Liberation Front which OFC described as the “Oromo Liberation Army.” OFC was often criticised for being silent about it which some political activists on social media tend to see as condoning the massacre.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government had admitted that officials in the government structure had been involved in facilitating the massacre.

Before Abiy Ahmed took office as Prime Minister in 2018, a considerable part of what OFC described as the “Oromo Liberation Army,” were operating in Eritrea under the Oromo Liberation Front. It was Abiy Ahmed and his OPDO colleagues that invited them to enter the country and operate peacefully. Other armed groups organised on a pan Ethiopian basis were also invited to enter the country.

OFC also made remarks about the National Dialogue, for which the Ethiopian Parliament appointed about eleven Commissioners from around the country, which is something that OFC, as it claims, had been clamouring for many years but now, it said, the situation in the country is not conducive for it.

“We do not believe that a national dialogue that does not include all stakeholders and is led by a neutral body can resolve all outstanding issues facing the country,” said OFC.

It called for an end to hostilities with armed groups – TPLF and OLA – and for the unconditional release of political words, specifically, it is a word that OFC used, the leaders of Oromo Liberation Front and OFC.

The statement also went into a fit of advocacy for displaced people and called for unity among Oromos and solidarity with other nations.

Finally the party said that it has a new strategy to continue “struggle” but did not reveal it.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.