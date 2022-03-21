Boris Johnson’s neocolonial dream: Why Africa should not miss her golden opportunity to take the fight to Johnson’s backyard and kill his dream once and for all

“The best fate for Africa would be if the old colonial powers, or their citizens, scrambled once again in her direction; on the understanding that this time they will not be asked to feel guilty. The continent may be a blot, but it is not a blot upon our conscience … The problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are not in charge anymore.”

Boris Johnson, Current Prime Minister of UK

By Mesfin Arega

The BBC, the prime exponent of the propaganda wing of the neocolonial complex of the west, is vigorously campaigning to discredit the story that Vladimir Putin fought for the independence of Africa alongside Samora Machel, conveniently ignoring that its own prime minster openly praised the colonization of Africa and called for its recolonization.

Boris Johnson’s England (including its colonies Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland) was exclusively built on colonialism and slavery, each and every thing in the country or attributed to the country being a clear, irrefutable testament of unparalleled colonial robbery and appropriation. As such, it has been in a state of decline ever since it began to lose its vast colonies and the Sun started to set on its empire. It is still affluent not because it is industrious or innovative, but solely because it is the prime beneficiary of the neocolonial complex of the west.

The neocolonial complex (NCC) of the west is a complex military, political, financial, and propaganda system of the west for controlling and exploiting the non-western world in the name of freedom, democracy, and human right. It is a zero-sum complex system by which the western world enriches itself by impoverishing the non-western world. It counts western military alliances like NATO and intelligence agencies like CIA and SIS in its military wing. Its financial wing is led by none other than the World Bank and IMF. Its political wing controls the UN and all UN affiliated organizations like the International Criminal Court (ICC). And its propaganda wing constitutes all major western fake media (BBC, CNN, FOX, The New York Times, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, …) as well as devious organizations like Amnesty International and Medicines Sans Frontiers.

The neocolonial complex of the west is the lifeline of Boris Johnson’s England. Dismantle this complex, the country will nosedive from “first world” to “third world” status in matter of few years. So will western Europe, including the so-called European powerhouse, Germany, let alone France and Belgium. No wonder why Boris Johnson and other English politicians and statesmen are the loudest saber rattlers of the war in Ukraine – a war for the supremacy of the neocolonial complex of the west on which England is entirely dependent. Obviously, the English prefer instant death by nuclear Armageddon to slow, agonizing death by the breakup of the neocolonial complex.

The one thing the English colonialist is best at is projecting non-existing power. He is adept at acting like an Elephant, though in reality he is a frog. He roars like a lion, though he himself knows that he is nothing but a treacherous rodent. He can conquer only the divided, and he has no equal at dividing along fault lines and weakest links. He is ever the opportunist as the French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian aptly expressed him by saying “we are familiar with Britain’s permanent opportunism”. All his victories are victories of opportunism, be it at Waterloo, in the first and second world wars, or in the Falklands. He is expert at allying with the powerful, making these powerful allies do all the lifting, and then claiming the trophy all for himself. He has never, ever won a major international war by himself when faced even with a moderately armed foe, be it at Gallipoli or in the American revolutionary war.

True to his opportunistic character, he picks his fights and, unless forced, fights only with the unarmed. That is how he was able to colonize Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. In particular, he set out to colonize Africa not because he thought Africans are inferior, as Mr. Johnson tried to imply, but only because he knew that Africans did not have the guns to fight him back. Even so, he was saved from utter defeat by spear wielding African warriors, not by his valor or military skill but by employing the then weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

A case in point is the battle of Omdurman (September 2, 1898) in which a British regular army of 8,000 (supported by 17,000 Egyptian troops) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, thanks to the Maxim machine gun which could fire 600 rounds per minute. Africans, not Japanese, were the first victims of WMD, the English, not the Americans, were the first to use WMD, and Winston Churchill was the first statesman to publicly laud the use of WMD. One has to read Mr. Churchill to realize how elated he was by the devastating effects of WMD.

“Thus ended the battle of Omdurman—the most signal triumph ever gained by the arms of science over barbarians. Within the space of five hours the strongest and best-armed savage army yet arrayed against a modern European Power had been destroyed and dispersed, with hardly any difficulty, comparatively small risk, and insignificant loss to the victor.” [Winston Spencer Churchill, The River War: An Historical Account of the Reconquest of the Sudan, page 164]

That such a sadist is still hailed by the west as the greatest bulwark of freedom, democracy, and human right, says a lot about what the west really means when it talks about freedom, democracy and human right as applied to non-westerners, especially Africans. After all, expecting genuine freedom and democracy from the very institutions built on colonialism and slavery is akin to expecting a pigeon from a serpent’s egg; it will never materialize.

As the dominance of the neocolonial complex of the west is existential for England in particular and for the western world in general, its demise is equally existential for Africa in particular and for the non-western world in general. For Africa to come out of the vicious circle of poverty and chaos, its principal cause, the neocolonial complex of the west, must be utterly dismantled. In this respect, the war in Ukraine is a God given opportunity for Africa to shatter this devilish system of the west alongside Russia.

The war in Ukraine is a proxy war of the west by the west for the west. It has nothing to do with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine or the freedom and democracy of Ukrainians. Instead, it is a war for total domination of the non-western world by humiliating, if not totally defeating, the principal power opposing that domination – Russia, and then making it an unforgettable example for other wannabe challengers of the neocolonial complex of the west, principally China. The west ganged up against Russia with China in its mind, one proof that its war in Ukraine, though in the name of Ukraine, is not for the sake of Ukraine.

Ukraine happened to be the unfortunate battlefield and may even turn out to be the Armageddon. And for this, Ukrainians have nobody to blame save their own comical leader who obviously does not know the difference between TV comedy and nuclear tragedy, who needs to be reminded that his freedom in his house does not give him the right to bother let alone endanger his neighbor, who thinks or rather is made to think that what applied to Cuba does not apply to Ukraine, and, above all, who seems not to care a bit for Ukraine and Ukrainians as long as Anglo-Saxons keep treating him as a Churchill incarnate, giving him standing ovations wherever and whenever they invite him to bluff, just like Churchill used to be invited to bluff.

Indeed, nothing drives a person or, for that matter, a nation like inferiority complex. Were it not a deadly serious matter, it does not get funnier than seeing a Ukrainian willingly dying to defend, of all things, “western freedom and democracy”.

Until very recently, the term “white” as used by the English was restricted only to Anglo-Saxon protestants and didn’t include the French, the Italian or the Irish let alone the Ukrainian. For instance, the United States had an unwritten law that only an Anglo-Saxon protestant can be president. The first catholic president of the US (John F. Kennedy) was elected in 1961, 185 years after the US was founded. The Immigration Act of 1924 was introduced to drastically reduce immigration from Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe. In Canada, Francophones are still discriminated by Anglophones and are still fighting to secede.

As black resistance in America stiffens and as England is chased out of Africa, the shrewd Anglo-Saxon saw the need to make all Europeans its allies, especially Southern and Eastern Europeans who were hitherto treated in some cases worse than blacks. He conveniently loosened his restrictions on “white”, appointed Italian and Irish Americans here and there, and then changed the narration from blacks against Anglo-Saxon oppressors to blacks against “white rule”. In their turn, the newly minted “whites” felt the need or rather were made to feel the need to prove to the Anglo-Saxon that they deserve to be in the same league with him. This is why the most vicious and vociferous racists and white supremacists happen to be mostly from Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe as well as from Ireland.

As for east Europeans, especially the Polish and Ukrainians, they have an additional burden of proof. They have to show that they are fully behind the Anglo-Saxon’s cause by being as russophobic as they can possibly be. No wonder why a russophobic Ukrainian would happily loose his both eyes for anything which would poke a Russian’s one eye, be it Nazi or NATO. And no wonder why Ukraine’s comical leader keeps quoting and extoling the talkative Winston Churchill, even though Churchill’s role in the second world war was mostly talking the talk without walking the walk, and Hitler was defeated by none other than Stalin.

Like it defeated the Nazis in the second world war, if Russia prevails and defeats western neocolonialists in Ukraine, its victory will herald the beginning of the end of the neocolonial complex of the west and, with it, the domination of the non-western world by the western world.

On the other hand, if, God forbid, westerners succeeded and defeat Russia in Ukraine, they will also most likely defeat the only other country which can pose serious threat to the neocolonial complex of the west, China. With Russia and China defeated, the neocolonial complex of the west will no longer have a serious threat, and, therefore, will reign over the entire world. The Sun will not set on its empire, and the whole non-western world will forever be condemned to toil slavishly to fund the west’s lavish lifestyle.

More importantly, if Russian and China are defeated and made subservient to the neocolonial complex of the west, western neocolonialists, knowing that they have no serious challenger anymore, would throw their veil of freedom, democracy, and human right to completely reveal their true self. They will immediately revive Gobineau’s theory of master race, paraphrased by Mr. Churchill as, “I do not admit for instance, that a great wrong has been done to the Red Indians of America or the black people of Australia. I do not admit that a wrong has been done to these people by the fact that a stronger race, a higher-grade race, a more worldly wise race to put it that way, has come in and taken their place. The Aryan stock is bound to triumph.”

Boris Johnson implied the same when he wrote that Africa’s “problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are not in charge anymore”, translation, Africans are subhuman and, therefore, must be ruled by the master race, the English. Yes, according to the likes of Boris Johnson, Africans must forever be ruled by the English, perhaps the most frail of all Europeans, let alone Africans.

Boris Johnson can be as white supremacist as he wants to be if that is what he needs to satisfy whatever he lacks, whether physiologically, or mentally or both. However, his wild supremacist dream will come true and Africa’s “old colonial powers or their citizens will scramble once again in her direction”, only if Africans allow it. Educated in a colonialist funded, neocolonialist bubble called Eton, Mr. Johnson may not know it, but the time when a single English settler with a single gun claims a whole African county for himself is gone for good. In fact, the weakling Englishman cannot keep on humiliating the Blackman like no man has ever been humiliated. The time for reconning is long, way long, overdue. The era of referring to Africa as “The Hopeless Continent” and Africans as “The Whiteman’s Burden” with impunity has to end and will surely end, if necessary, by making the Englishman eat his words.

In this context, it is imperative to say a few words about Mr. Johnson’s favorite colony, Kenya, whose UN ambassador, Mr. Martin Kimani, was hailed by the propaganda wing of the neocolonial complex of the west for purposely and dishonestly confusing Russia’s quest for security with colonialist aspirations of England, as clearly stated by Mr. Johnson. Contrary to what Mr. Kimani said, next to Egypt, no African country is happier than Kenya to have its border drawn by its English colonial masters. As an example, the English made sure their colonial Kenya incorporated almost the whole of lake Turkana, even though the lake is fed almost exclusively by the Omo river of Ethiopia.

Because of its scintillating anticolonial history, Ethiopia is condemned by the neocolonial complex of the west to be in a state of permanent civil war. Unlike Ethiopia, colonized Kenya is allowed to enjoy relative peace so that its relatively ok situation can be easily compared and contrasted with the warring and impoverished non-colonized Ethiopia. This would give neocolonialists like Mr. Johnson a reason to argue “colonization was good for Africa and so will recolonization”. Nothing would make the dear friend of Ethiopia, the great Jomo Kenyatta, turn in his grave than an English neocolonialist contrasting Kenya with Ethiopia to justify colonization and push for recolonization.

European colonialists have never forgotten the good whipping Jomo Kenyatta and other African freedom fighters gave them in the 1960’s with the help of Russia and China, and have been impatiently waiting for the opportunity for revenge. Therefore, if, for whatever reason, Africa allows neocolonialists to “to scramble once again in her direction”, they will do so with vengeance. To quote Mr. Churchill “I believe that as civilized nations become more powerful, they will get more ruthless, and the time will come when the world will impatiently bear the existence of great barbaric nations who may at any time arm themselves and menace civilized nations.”

Africa has been amply forewarned and, therefore, should be amply forearmed. Mr. Churchill has warned that “civilized nations” will become “more ruthless” with time, and Mr. Johnson has added that “this time they will not be asked to feel guilty.” Therefore, before “the old colonial powers scrambled once again in her direction”, Africa should seize the golden opportunity Ukraine offered her, take the fight to their backyard, and wadge a life and death struggle alongside Russia, not for Russia’s sake but for her own.

Editor’s note : Views reflected in the article reflect the views of the writer. He can be reached at

Mesfin. arega@gmail.com

