Ethiopia poised to return 35,000 immigrants from Saudi Arabia

Dina Mufti, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during weekly briefs this week. (Photo : MFAE)

Weeks after the Ethiopian government established a Ministerial Committee to repatriate about 100,000 Ethiopian immigrants in Saudi Arabia including those languishing in prisons due to alleged illegal presence, the Ethiopian government earlier this week announced that 35,000 Ethiopians have already registered for the repatriation.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Dina Mufti, confirmed about it during his weekly brief.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has been, reportedly, preparing laissez passer for those registered migrants who need to return home. Social Media sources says that the embassy has made announcements to notify Ethiopians in the country the preparation of travelling document for those to be repatriated is a priority and that it will not be serving others due to work loads.

Ethiopian Migrants in Saudi had been brutalized – possibly to put pressure on Ethiopia in connection with the GERD negotiation.

A recent video purportedly showing the situation of Ethiopian migrant in Saudi prisons triggered an outrage after it was circulated in social media.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ethiopia, H.E. Mr. Sami Jamil Abdullah, completed his term this week and has paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen.

The circumstances of Ethiopian Migrants in Saudi Arabia was among the issues they discussed during their meeting.

Ethiopia is working to repatriate about 100,000 migrants from Saudi Arabia.

