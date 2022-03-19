His Holiness Abune Mathias making new claims about “Genocide in Tigray” , 120,000 rape cases

His Holiness Abune Mathias, Patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Church, appearing on TMH cyber media. ( Photo : screenshot from the video)

borkena

His Holiness Abune Mathias Patriarch of Ethiopia (TMH caster avoided to call him as Patriarch of Ethiopia) appeared on Tigray Media House Cyber TV show on Friday. He spoke to the media via skype.

What initiated his appearance, from the interview, is the latest news about the incident in the Benishangul Gumuz region where a man was burned to death alive. There has been massacre of thousands of Ethiopians, mostly ethnic Amhara, in Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia for more than three years now.

He made claims about what he called continuing genocide in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Furthermore, he claimed that over 120,000 women were raped in the region. In fact, he went further to make the claims that the incident is innumerable and that the number he gave is only for those who reported to health facilities.

The questions about the accuracy of the numbers of woman allegedly raped in the region aside, and the claims about continuing “genocide,” His Holiness did not make a reference about the massacres that the TPLF carried out in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

He was not explicit about as to who is carrying out the “genocide” in Tigray at this point except that he mentioned at some point that Eritrean forces shipped loots from Tigray to Asmara.

The Ethiopian government has not yet remarked on the latest claim of the Patriarch.

Watch video of his interview below :

Video : Embedded from Tigray Media House YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com