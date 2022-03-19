Daniel Kibret responds to Abune Mathias’ dangerous claims 

Abune Mathias’ latest remark is not surprising given his behavior, says Daniel Kibret sharing his won court case with the Patriarch

On Friday, His Holiness Abune Mathias appeared on Tigray Media House and made several unsubstantiated claims including “the war was started to decimate Tigreans from the face of the earth.”

The TPLF itself has admitted that it started the war when one of its leadership revealed, on a live show, that TPLF forces took a preemptive blitzkrieg strike against the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in November 2020.

After the Ethiopian Defense Force withdraw from Tigray region in July 2021 on grounds of unilateral ceasefire on alleged grounds of facilitating humanitarian aid delivery to the region, the TPLF forces invaded many areas in the Afar and Amhara regions where they carried out massacred against civilians, including women and children, and raped hundreds of women including an 85 years old nun.

His Holiness Abune Mathias did not talk about it, among many other crimes of TPLF, in his appearance with Tigray Media House (TMH).

His unsubstantiated and false claims have offended many Ethiopians who tend to believe that his remark is biased and ethnocentric, which many activists seem to see inappropriate given his position as the patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Daniel Kibret, the only independent member of parliament with insider information about the Ethiopian Church, as he used to be a preacher and a member of Mahibere Kidusan, revealed that the Patriarch is getting his information only from Tigray Media House (which is known a radical and pro Tigray People’s Liberation Front media based in the United States).

In an interview with ESAT. Daniel says the timing of the Patriarch’s remark is intended to support the campaign to get H.R.6600,which is sponsored by Rep. Tom Malinowski.

Also, he stated that the Patriarch has made numerous efforts to get the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church and the Ethiopian government to react to his negative remarks, but that did not happen.

Furthermore, he added his remarks would sadden many church fathers who are praying for him, but he will not get negative reaction from the church he is leading since his behaviour is known to many.

Abune Mathias, Daniel recalls, did not visit any of the areas in the Afar and Amhara regions that were ravaged by the TPLF forces. “He was not able to go even to the nearest place like Debresina,” said Daniel.

His remarks that the purpose of the war (war with TPLF) is to undertake genocide against Tigreans is clearly a wild and unsubstantiated claim.

It is something that would trigger interest among media outlets in Ethiopia. However, according to Daniel, the Patriarch tends to avoid speaking to media outlets in Ethiopia.

For Daniel, the Patriarch’s remark is not unexpected. He shared that the patriarch at one point sued him in connection with his blog work and that the court set ruled in his favour.

