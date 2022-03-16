Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Abiy Ahmed laying out principles and directions for his party

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday met with central committee members of his party, Prosperity Party, to discuss principles and directions of the party.

He still talks about reform with what appears to be passionate plea for his party’s central committee members to transcend sentiments of parochialism and ethnic radicalism. He told them to think in terms of Ethiopia while the very structure that nurtured ethnic radicalism is in place.

Mr. Abiy thinks that his party drew lessons from the failures of parties in other parts of the World. Watch his speech below.

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
