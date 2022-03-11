Abiy speaks at the Prosperity Party First Congress opening ceremony 

borkena

Abiy Ahmed, the party’s chairman, said Prosperity Party is the largest political party not only in Ethiopia but also in Africa. He is claiming that the party has over 11 million registered and contributing members. That is a number that exceeds the combined numbers of Ethiopian Worker’s Party (EWP) and Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), he added.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also claimed ideological uniqueness of his party. He thinks his party’s ideology is homegrown. Of course, the “privatization” of Ethiopia’s national assets does seem to be overlooked, and it is as if the economy exists outside political ideology.

As many Ethiopian political opposition figures pointed out on different occasions, the ideology of “Medemer” did not bring about unity by weakening ethnic based divisions either. “Prosperity is the destination,” Abiy added.

It has been four years since the party was established following the demise of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF)

Watch opening speech of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed from the video shared below

Video : Embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

