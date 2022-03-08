UN Chief spoke with Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

borkena

UN Secretary General, António Guterres, reportedly held a phone conversation with Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, the discussion focused on accessibility of humanitarian assistance to areas affected by conflict, and the current political affairs in the country.

The ministry did not elaborate further as to what exactly the political discussion was about.

There has been a rumour for many months now, which the government confirmed indirectly when prime minister Abiy Ahmed when he appeared at the parliament earlier this month, that there has been a negotiation with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Neither UN Secretary General nor Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed, in their social media page, about their phone conversation.

The TPLF was accused of blocking humanitarian aid routes to the Tigray region of Ethiopia via Afar. The latest TPLF military campaign in the Afar region of Ethiopia has displaced more than 300,000 civilians. Hundreds, including children and women, are reportedly killed.

_

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.