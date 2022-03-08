Ethiopia’s ruling party hopes to emerge stronger after congress 

Prosperity Party, Ethiopia’s ruling party, has been criticised by many Ethiopians over its handling of the war with TPLF and for the failure to protect the security of Ethiopians as thousands were slaughtered in the Oromo region

Alemu Sime, senior ruling party official (Photo : FBC)

borkena

Ethiopia’s ruling party undertook party evaluation at the regional levels and some senior party officials were purged in some regions over alleged misconduct. There were also cases of suspensions, as in the case of the Amhara region, where some officials are suspended over alleged financial malpractices.

A new report from state-affiliated media indicates that preparations are finalized for the party’s congress.

Dr Alemu Sime is one of the top party officials at the Federal level ( he is also from the dominant OPDO, ethnic Oromo, party that initiated the merger of the now-defunct EPRDF coalition under the leadership of Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister).

Mr. told Fana Broadcasting Corporate that the party decisions and lay directives or implementation in the upcoming three days long congress.

“It [the congress will elect loyal and competent officials that are capable of executing party decisions and directives,” he added.

What the party is hoping, based on what he said, is that it will emerge stronger “by addressing weak sides and fostering its strength.”

When the party was formed in 2019, it promised a “reform” in a way that signifies a break from when the new party was existing as EPRDF.

As it turns out, no notable reform was observed. Apart from continued ethnocentrism which is now covered under the veil of the “prosperity party, ” corrupt practices and ethnic favouritism, among others, are still problems. The skyrocketing cost of living has gone out of control for the absolute majority of Ethiopians.

Furthermore, the party failed to protect the security of Ethiopians. Since Abiy Ahmed became prime minister in 2018, thousands of innocent civilians, mostly ethnic Amharas, have been massacred in the Oromo region of Ethiopia. And the problem is still persistent. Worse, the government has admitted that there are officials in the government structure that are working with militant Oromo ethnic nationalists who are said to be responsible for the massacre of civilians.

The way it handled the conflict of the war with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was also extensively criticized by Ethiopians from all walks of Ethiopia. The TPLF was able to invade vast areas of the Afar and Amhara regions after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government abruptly decided to pull out from the Tigray region of Ethiopia in July 2021.

Afar region is still under TPLF military attack, and PM Abiy Ahmed’s government has failed to respond to it.

The Prosperity Party has lost a considerable support base as it failed to deliver promises of reform measures.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.