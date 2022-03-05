Ethiopian PM’s ruling party purging senior members in regions 

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s ruling party is firing officials in some parts of Ethiopia over alleged ethical breaches

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during his election campaign in South Ethiopia ( Photo : Reuters/file)

borkena

The ruling Prosperity Party had been undertaking evaluation and training sessions for party officials this past week. The party, it seems, is extensively purging officials in some regional structures.

According to a report by DW Amharic service, the Sidama regional state has purged 146 senior level ruling party members over an alleged failure to discharge party responsibility.

238 other party officials have received written ups, the report added. A total of 2490 officials were evaluated in the region.

Abraham Marshallo, the region’s party office head, told reporters that members have reached an agreement that the party can no longer allow members with ethical problems and practices that violate the code of conduct of the party.

DW Amharic report further indicated that a task force composed of public prosecutors , police and other organisations were formed to look into ethical breaches. It may mean that a prosecution process could follow.

In a related development, the Amhara region prosperity office has suspended some of its members. Three members are allegedly indicted for borrowing money from the party in a way that violates the financial practice and guidelines of the party, it was said.

In a statement it shared on social media, the party’s Amhara region office said the three officials are suspended until a final political/administrative deliberation is made. They are also required to return the money they borrowed.

There are views from the public, as reported by DW Amharic, that those officials who allowed the loan from the party should also be held responsible for it.

Corruption has been a rampant problem in the country since the time of the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi who admitted it during parliamentary sessions.

Abiy Ahmed talked about the problem when he made his latest appearance at the parliament last week. He has announced that state media outlets will embark on investigative journalism.

Political leaders are rumoured to be spending on projects in a questionable way. The latest example is the renovation of Addis Ababa City Administration. Adanech Abebe’s administration claimed that it spent over $43 million dollars ( about 2.2 billion Ethiopian birr for the renovation project).

Oromia and other regional states are yet to disclose about the outcomes of their party evaluation.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.