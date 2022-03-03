Fourth Patriarch of Ethiopia Abune Merkorios reportedly passed away

The Fourth Patriarch of Ethiopia, Abune Merkorios (Photo : SM)

borkena

The Fourth Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Abune Merkorios, reportedly passed away on Thursday. Adebabay media cited Mahibere Kidusan Public Relation Office to report about it.

Mahibere Kidusan Public Relation has published the story on its social media page but no further detail is given.

It has not been a week since the Ethiopian Church announced that the fourth Patriarch is in hospital in the capital Addis Ababa. The nature of the illness was unspecified.

Abune Merkorios was in exile for nearly a decade. He was never seen giving remarks on developments in the country including on issues affecting the Ethiopian church. He led a life of silence and prayer, as many who are close to him say.

He returned to Ethiopia a few years ago after the split within the Ethiopian Church ended.

borkena will share more details as it becomes available

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.