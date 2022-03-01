Ethiopian Airlines served 4.1 million passengers in six months 

Ethiopian Airlines plane in the sky (Photo : EBC)

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines has transported 4.1 million passengers in the first half of Ethiopia’s this budget year.

According to a report by EBC, state media, which cited the Ministry of Finance evaluation of government enterprises, the airlines continue to make profit despite challenges.

An Evaluative meeting took place at the Hilton Hotel in the capital Addis Ababa.

“Compared to other competitors, Ethiopian Airlines has demonstrated remarkable progress in this challenging time and it continues to make profits,” Isayas Woldemariam deputy CEO of EAL is quoted as saying.

It is said that the Airlines has achieved about 76 percent of its plan for the duration of time indicated above. According to the EBC report, what it has achieved is higher compared to the same time last year.

Isayas Woldemariam added that the airline has been implementing cost minimization in the past six months, and it was able to save about $US 608 million dollars.

Ahmed Shide, the Minister for Finance who led the performance evaluation meeting, said Ethiopian has demonstrated excellent performance in terms of cost minimization and overall profitability. Cargo service delivery performance is also rated as outstanding and he advised the airline to perform even better.

The minister still sees room for cost minimization. He also called for focus on Ethiopian Airlines projects in the regions.

__



Business News

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com