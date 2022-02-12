All Ethiopian Unity Party slams Ethiopian parliament over failure to exercise control over gov.t 

All Ethiopian Unity Party emblem

All Ethiopian Unity Party on Friday criticized the House of People’s Representative due to what it calls failure to exercise control over the executive in the interest of ensuring peace and security, and the unity of the country.

According to Deutsche Welle Amharic service report, the party said that the parliament failed short of its responsibility to hold the government responsible whenever necessary.

Furthermore, the party wrote a letter to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, advising him that it is better for his government to look for means to protect the security of citizens and the country.

Prime Minister Abiy’s government has recently been receiving mounting criticism due to the non-stop massacre of ethnic Amharas who have been living in the Oromo region of Ethiopia for generations.

At least 187 innocent civilians were brutally killed in the latest string of massacres, in the Wollega area of the region, earlier this week.

Neither the regional government nor the Federal government did not offer a substantive statement over the massacre, which is increasingly seen as an orchestrated one with support from radical ethnic Oromo elements in the Federal and regional levels of government.

Thousands have been massacred over the past three years. Unlike the Rwanda genocide, the genocide in the Oromia region of Ethiopia is subtle in the sense that it is carried out in smaller scales and over a long period of time.

The tragedy in the Oromia and Amhara region of Ethiopia hardly captured international attention.

