USAID Leadership Engages on Drought Response in Somali and Oromia Regions 

US Embassy in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, USAID/Ethiopia Mission Director Sean Jones concluded a successful visit to Jijiga, in Somali Region, and Chinaksen, in Oromia Region, to engage on USAID’s ongoing drought response.

In Jijiga on February 8, a delegation led by Mr. Jones met with President Mustafa Muhumud Umer of Somali Regional State to discuss the needs of the region and the historic drought affecting multiple countries across the Horn of Africa. During the meeting, Mr. Jones commended the region’s transparency and proactive reporting on the drought and its leadership for coordinating the humanitarian response.

Subsequently, the director visited humanitarian partners—including the World Food Programme and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the Regional Disaster Risk Management Commission — to discuss where and how USAID can do more to support the drought response. In 2021, USAID provided over 18 billion Birr to respond to needs resulting from the ongoing drought and is currently ramping up additional resources across multiple lowland regions (including Amhara, Oromia, SNNP, and Somali regions).

The USAID country director also visited community members, farmers, and pastoralists affected by the drought in Chinaksen Woreda, Oromia Region, where USAID is funding mobile medical teams and maternal health services.

On February 9, the director met with community members in Kebri Beyah Woreda in Somali region where USAID is providing emergency food assistance and helping pastoralists to feed and water their livestock threatened by the drought. In a public gathering, Mr. Jones heard directly from members of the community about their livelihoods, concerns, and how and where USAID can provide even more assistance.

USAID is the humanitarian and development agency of the U.S. Government. All assistance in Ethiopia is provided by the American people as a commitment to our shared values and an investment in the prosperity of Ethiopia’s future generations.

