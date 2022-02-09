Swahili language to be offered at Addis Ababa University 

Addis Ababa University President. Tasew Woldehana, speaking to journalists, February 9, 2022 ( Photo : EBC)

borkena

Addis Ababa University is set to offer teaching Swahili languages. EBC, the state media, on Wednesday cited the University President, Tasew Woldehana, president, as saying that the preparation has been finalised.

No timeline is indicated.

Addis Ababa University language department has been offering foreign language courses, including French.

In 2015, the University started a BA degree program in Chinese language when Confucius Institute was opened. Now, the Chinese language is set to be offered in Masters level.

Swahili is one of the most spoken languages in Africa ,and is one of the African Union working languages.

It is spoken in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania – among other African countries.



