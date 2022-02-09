Berhanu Bayeh, former Ethiopian FM, interview with EPA

borkena

Former Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister, Berhanu Bayeh,’s interview with Ethiopian Press Agency. He talked about how former president colonel Mengistu Hailemariam left Ethiopia , how Let. General Tesfaye Gebrekikan died while he was in the Italian Embassy in Addis Ababa.

Colonel Berhanu Bayeh himself was confined to the Italian Embassy for nearly three decades. Watch his interview.

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Pres Agency

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

_



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com