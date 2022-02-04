National Dialogue Commission nominees made public 

Lists of nominees for Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Commission is disclosed

Tagesse Chafo, speaker of Ethiopian Parliament ( Photo : HPR)

The House of People’s Representatives on Friday announced nominated candidates to the commission for National Dialogue. A total of 42 Ethiopians are nominated.

The House announced that the public is invited to remark on the nominations between February 4, 2022 and February 8, 2022. Only 11 commissioners are expected to be appointed from the 42 individuals.

The parliament has announced the names of the nominees and provided an online platform for the public for feedback before the final selection is made. It is available HERE.

Tagesse Chafo, Speaker of the House of Representative, claims that an effort is made to make the nomination process an inclusive and diversified one. He said so during a public engagement forum intended to get feedback from the public.

Participants of the forum told the speaker that the “commissioners need to be independent of government and work based on research with a vision to resolve problems Ethiopia has been facing and avoid scepticism,” as disclosed by the House of People’s Representative.

The Ethiopian government announced nomination for the position a few months ago after the Ethiopian forces were ordered to halt the march to the Tigray region of Ethiopia in pursuit of the TPLF forces who were on the run after suffering blowing defeats in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

Nominees are currently said to be not members of political parties, but many of them had participation in Ethiopian politics in one way or another at different times, including when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) reduced Ethiopia to an ethnic Federal structure after 1991. It means that they might favour the current political arrangement in the country.

As has been reported in different times, the current political arrangement has practically reduced tens of millions of Ethiopians to a second class non-citizen like status in many regions of Ethiopia specifically Oromo and Benishangul Gumuz regions where thousands of innocent civilians have been killed by radical ethnic nationalist armed groups who are believed to have clandestine structural support from government.

The Commissioners are also expected, rightly, to be Ethiopian citizens. But it is unclear if the House of People’s representative already screened the nominees for that criteria or not.

The list of nominees is as follows :

1.Prof. Tirusew Tefera

2. Bedilu Wakjira

3..Professor Afework Bekele Simegne

4. Ato Zegeye Asfaw Abdi

5.Ambassador Tadelech H/Mikael

6. Prof. Tilahun Teshome

7.Ato Haile Gebre Suse

8. Prof. Baye Yimam

9.Dr. Semir Yesuf

10. Dr. Abdissa Zeray Bemano

11. Prof. Habtamu Wondimu

12.Ato Gemechu Dubiso Gudina

13. Ato Samuel Tassew Tefera

14. Ambassador Muel G/Hiwot W/Selassie

15.Ato Ahmed Husen Mohammed

16. Prof. Mesfin Araya

17.Dr. Abera Deresa

18. W/o Hirut G/Selassie Oda

19.Ambassador Mohammed Dirir

20. Ato Nigusu Aklilu

21. Prof. Yaekob Arsano

22.Ato Tesfaye Habiso

23.Dr Ayiforit M/Diyasin

24.Prof. Kifle W/Mikael Hajeto

25.Dr. Tegegnework Getu Mengesha

26.Prof. Kassahun Birhanu Alemu

27. Ato Abate Kisho Hora

28.Dr. Dawit Yohannes

29. Prof. Hizkias Asefa

30. Dr. Takele Seboka

31. Getahun Husen Shikur

32.Ato Bekele Gutema Jebesa

33.Prof. Daniel Kitaw

34 W/O Zenebuwork Tadesse Markos

35.Ato Ibrahim Mulushewa Eshete

36.Prof. Zekarias Kenea Tsegera

37. Ato Melaku W/Mariam

38.Dr. Yonas Adaye

39.Dr. Wedajo W/Ghiorgis

40. Andargachew Assegid

41.Dr. Mulugeta Aregawi

42. Dr. Negaligne Berhanu Baye

