Tsegereda Girmay, Arba Minch University Student, stabbed to death 

Tsegereda Girmay, victims of fatal stabbing at Arba Minch University

Tsegereda Girmay, a second year hotel and tourism management student, was reportedly stabbed to death earlier this week at Arba Minch University in South West Ethiopia.

She was killed on Monday, apparently on the University campus.

According to a brief statement from the University, which was shared on social media on Tuesday this week, the suspect is said to be her “close friend,” and a classmate. Unverified from other sources if what the University administration said is accurate or not. Also, unspecified if they were in a relationship or not.

He is in police custody and has appeared in court, according to the statement from the University. However, the University has not disclosed the name of the suspect.

The Ethiopian Federal Police has not remarked about the crime.

Her body is sent to her parents, in Wolkait, part of North Gonder which was militarily incorporated to Tigray region by TPLF after 1991.



