Ethiopia poised to build 50 schools for excelling students

The Ministry of Education this week announced that it will build 50 new schools across the country. They are intended to serve as centres of excellence for students with high academic achievement.

According to the Ministry, the only criteria to join these schools will be academic achievement. It means that there is no quota system based on ethnic identity.

The schools will be reserved for students who took the eighth grade national exam and scored the highest passing marks.

Berhanu Nega, Minister for Education, is quoted by EBC, state media, as saying that the schools will serve as a place to nurture competent future leaders of Ethiopia – apparently for different fields of studies.

According to the EBC report, achieving students will be recruited from across the country to join these schools.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education also announced over $1.6 billion birr budgetary allocation for the reconstruction of schools destroyed in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) destroyed thousands of schools in both regions when they militarily controlled many areas in the regions.

In a similar development, The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund (EDTF) this week announced a $US 3 million project to build four schools in Afar and Amhara regions in what appears to be an effort to help reconstruction efforts in the areas ravaged by TPLF wars.

