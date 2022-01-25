TPLF new offensive obstructing humanitarian aid delivery to Tigray : report

source : DWA

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Tigray region of Ethiopia are reportedly unable to enter due to Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) militant activity in the adjacent areas neighbouring Afar region – the only access to the Tigray region.

According to a report by DW Amharic Service, aid trucks are stopped at a checkpoint near Serdo town. Aid workers are cited as saying that 800 tonnes of food was being transported from Semera to Mekelle.

Legesse Tulu, Minister for government communication, said trucks are stopped because of TPLF’s new offensive in the Afar region neighbouring Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The Federal government also said that Ethiopian Defence Force is not deployed in the areas where the TPLF new offensive is underway, targeting civilians.

Abala and Magale towns are reportedly under the control of TPLF forces, according to the Afar Regional government statement that was released on Monday.

TPLF, on the other hand, blames the Ethiopian government for the obstruction to deliver aid to the region.

In early December 2021, the Ethiopian government ordered Ethiopians forces to halt marching to the Tigray region on grounds of what appeared to be a murky explanation ; “in the interest of long term gain and the unity of Ethiopia.”

After buying about two months, TPLF has opened an extensive offensive in Afar.

