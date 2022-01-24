TPLF intensifying offensive in Afar region targeting civilians

TPLF fresh offensive targeted civilians in Afar region of Ethiopia. Abala and Magale towns in the area are reportedly under TPLF control

Afar region indicated in red in Google Map

It has been nearly two months now since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government halted the offensive on Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) after the latter was cleared from most parts of Afar and Amhara region.

“Decision is informed by the long term interest and the unity of Ethiopia,” was the answer the government used to justify the unpopular decision.

At the time, Ethiopians from all walks of life who opposed the decision expressed concern, on social media platforms, TPLF’s possible preparation for another round of offensive in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

And it has been happening not long after the decision was made. Parts of Afar and Amhara region came under

Today, Afar regional state released a statement in which it indicated that TPLF is intensifying offensive in the region.

The designated terrorist group is doing so from Aba’la and Megale districts of Kibatti zone of the region. It has been shelling the towns of Abala, Magalle and Brhale targeting innocent civilians.

The regional government believes that the new offensive is meant to compensate for the losses that TPLF suffered in the region before its remaining forces retreated to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Afar regional government confirmed that TPLF forces have captured Magale and Abala towns. Furthermore, heavy fighting is underway in the Aseda area of Barahle areas.

The regional government also expressed its view that TPLF’s latest deepening offensive in the region could impact people in the Tigray region as Afar region is the main access point to the region for humanitarian activity.

“…the junta did not show any sympathy for the people of Tigray, creating conflict in the area and preventing the area from becoming a hotbed of humanitarian aid…,” the statement added.

The regional government indicated that the international community has to do something about it. It said, “the international community must also put pressure on the terrorist TPLF to end its war on the Afar people!,” said the statement from the Afar region.”

TPLF is attempting similar operations in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. According to local reports, the group has been preparing trenches in Kobo areas. Similar situation prevails in the Adarkay area of Amhara region, a town that has been under TPLF forces for a long time now.

At this writing, the Federal government has not remarked about the latest military development in the Afar regions.

