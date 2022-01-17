Ethiopian PM says 90 percent of Diaspora Ethiopians visitors happy

borkena

A dinner was organized for visiting Diaspora Ethiopians in the historical palace. The Ethiopian Prime minister made a speech on the occasion.

He told the audience that 90 percent of Ethiopians visiting the country are happy. He knew that Ethiopians in the country and abroad have been expressing anger over his government’s decision to release TPLF war criminals and radical ethnic Oromo nationalists.

Furthermore, he further said any decision his government takes is based on three principles ; sovereignty, national interest & national dignity.

He is still of the view that the decision he took about the prisoners is something that makes Ethiopia a winner – something that can not be proved right now. It is sort of a “trust me” imposition.

Video : Embedded from Fana Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

