Ethiopian PM says 90 percent of Diaspora Ethiopians visitors happy

borkena
A dinner was organized for visiting Diaspora Ethiopians in the historical palace. The Ethiopian Prime minister made a speech on the occasion.
He told the audience that 90 percent of Ethiopians visiting the country are happy. He knew that Ethiopians in the country and abroad have been expressing anger over his government’s decision to release TPLF war criminals and radical ethnic Oromo nationalists.
Furthermore, he further said any decision his government takes is based on three principles ; sovereignty, national interest & national dignity.
He is still of the view that the decision he took about the prisoners is something that makes Ethiopia a winner – something that can not be proved right now. It is sort of a “trust me” imposition.
Video : Embedded from Fana Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE
Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
No, “trust me I know better” is not the corner stone of democratic governance; responsible and responsive governance is. If withdrawal of charges were made by the judiciary, then Dr. Gideon Timothewos, should lay out the legal principles and extenuating circumstances to the public in broad terms. If the decisions were not his, recall he said “it was a political decision”, then it would be incumbent on the PM (the executive branch) to explain the legal and constitutional mechanisms that allowed him or his PP, bypassing the legislative branch I.e. the parliament, to overturn and interfere in an active case under the jurisdictions of the executive branch. These are legitimate questions and demands from any population that expects the rule of to be supreme to establish a functional, democratic society.
Correction: active case under the jurisdiction of the executive branch should read, as “active case under the jurisdiction of the judiciary branch”.