A Protestant Pastor remarks on Meskel Square controversy

A new controversy emerged earlier this week after a protestant group claimed right to organize religious event at the Meskel Square in the capital Addis Ababa.

Adanech Abiebie, city Mayor and a protestant faithful too, reportedly made a politically flavored remarks saying Meskel square was built with taxpayers money from the residents of Addis Ababa.

Partly her remarks was seen as an attempt on the part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government to divert public anger from what is said to be the latest and the most dangerous mistakes of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed which the release of TPLF war criminals and radical ethnic Oromo activist who is implicated in the massacre of hundreds of innocent lives.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church is said to have a document proving ownership right over Meskel Square ( or Meskel Square). It used to be owned by a faithful individual who passed it on to the Ethiopian Church before several decade ago.

Pastor Binyam spoke to Yegna TV channel regarding the latest controversy. Watch interview below to see what he had to say.

Video : embedded from Yegna TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

