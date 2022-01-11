New Cohen remark sees exile as best option for TPLF leaders in Tigray

Mr. Herman Cohen, Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa

borkena

Mr. Herman Cohen, Former US Assistant Secretary of State For Africa, was known for remarks that hail Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) military superiority and invincibility.

In his latest Twitter message, he rather conveyed a message about the military superiority of Ethiopian forces. Not just that, he also said that TPLF “must cease to exit,” – in the interest of ending more suffering for people in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

He tweeted :

” In #Ethiopia, it is time for the TPLF to accept the inevitable. The Abiy government has overwhelming military superiority. To save the Tigrayan people further hardship, the TPLF must cease to exist, and its leadership depart into exile. Exile under amnesty.”

His remark bears a fundamental break from the views he has been advancing, which reflected the U.S. policy towards TPLF, so to speak.

Some are even asking whether his twitter handle was compromised.

His remark came at a time when the TPLF is reportedly launching fresh attacks in the northern Gonder and Kobo area of North Wollo.

TPLF leaders have been involved in war crimes in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. If Cohen’s remark are true, it remains a question whether there is a legal basis ( at least from immigration law point of view) to grant asylum to the TPLF leaders due to thier involvement in war crimes and rape.

__

