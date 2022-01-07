Sebhat Nega and Jawar Mohammed released from prison

Abiy Ahmed’s government claims the release of Sebhat Nega and Jawar Mohammed important for Ethiopian Unity
borkena
The Ethiopian government on Friday announced that it has released Sebhat Nega, founder and political ideologue of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The news comes as a shock to many Ethiopians, given the sacrifices paid to capture him and a few other key TPLF leaders in a military operation carried out in Tigray in January 2021.
The decision came just a day after the U.S. special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffry Feltman, arrived in Addis Ababa to hold talks with senior government officials.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government justified the decision to release arrested radical ethnic nationalist political leaders as a “measure that is in the interest of durable multiethnic unity of Ethiopia.”
There had been rumours that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government was in negotiation with the TPLF, a group that triggered the devastating war in Ethiopia when it attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defence Force. However, the government has been denying that there would be no negotiation, whatsoever, with the TPLF forces.
This week, TPLF leader, Debretsion Gebremichael, appeared on CNN saying that the war has to be concluded peacefully and that his party is ready for it. His party has also been claiming that it withdrew from the parts of Afar and Amhara region of Ethiopia with the aim to pave the way for a political solution to the conflict.
Other key TPLF leaders who are arrested along with Sebhat Nega are released too. Kedusan Nega ,his sister, Abay Woldu (former TPLF chairman and president of Tigray region) and Abadi Zemu (TPLF central committee member) are among TPLF leaders released on Friday.
Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba
From the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist politicians, the government has released Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba who were indicted in inciting violence that targeted civilians, mostly ethnic Amhara, soon after the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa in June 2020.
Hundreds of civilians were killed and properties worth tens of billions of birr were destroyed.
Eskinder Nega, leader of the Baladera For True Democracy party, is also released. Many of his supporters, and a considerable number of other Ethiopians too, believe that Eskinder was arrested to make Jawar’s arrest acceptable for Jawar’s support base which is in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.
PM Abiy is not capable of being impartial, apolitical and direct with Ethiopians. He was given a mandate to secure the safety, peace and freedom of Ethiopians. His actions do not show that, destruction after destruction, in closed doors, unbeknownst to the majority of Ethiopians, his PP political party is playing games with the lives of Ethiopians. He should be questioned and challenged as to what his motive is and what hidden agenda he is cooking behind the backs of Ethiopians. He is no longer credible with these types of political games and machinations. It is also not possible and logical to defend these types of absurd acrobatic maneuvers from this individual. Basically, the upshot is destruction and wars, only to weaken certain regions, namely Tigray and Amhara. What a rubbish waste of human lives, so many thousands of innocent victims, so many millions displaced and uprooted. For what?????
Subject: The Destiny of the Oldest Independent Nation around the Globe.
Humble Commentary, 7 Jan 2022
Good Luck, as a whole, to the only and only independent AFRICAN COUNTRY for seemingly time immemorial. It is a HISTORICAL CRIME to disintegrate it just to satisfy a few twisted individuals for THEIR OWN appetite.and/or to camouflage their deep canvasing intent to satisfy their hidden glory.
Good Luck also goes to the young dynamic Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed for his dedicated effort to maintain the Oldest Black African Nation in the World — YES, the oldest independent BLACK RACE NATION on the Globe. IT is an absolute historical crime of crimes — by any standard — to disintegrate it for a couple of individuals!!!!!!. THINK ABOUT IT. It will be a laughing amusement to colonial powers of yesteryears and current Euro/America appetite. Needless to say, it will be deep sadness to the Black African Nations. WE BLACK AFRICANS do NOT deserve such a penalty by any civilized standard scale of measurement. THE END
This is now boom or bust for all stakeholders to take a deep breath and mull the only plausible way to take the country out of the conundrum ravaging that gem of the colored for decades. That only way is the peaceful way through civil exchange of opinions, a positive result producing national dialogue. Lasting solutions do not and never come out of the barrels of deadly guns or winner takes all stubbornness. They are only capable of finding temporary solution, patch up, just to be followed by much deadlier and more complicated problems leading any country into a failed state. This is not the time to brag about much ado about nothing bravado and deafening oneself with gerersaas, laloyes and zerraafs over glasses of khamrs. Conciliatory gestures by any one should not be taken as entitlements of victors and the vanquished. I applaud the government for taking these bold steps and the other side should, must respond in grace. The burden on these stakeholders is much lighter than the ones citizens of that country have endured since 1974. All these stakeholders were the ones who have been firing the guns but it was the civilians who were left with nightmares of murders, rapes, imprisonments and utter destruction. It is time to say enough is enough. Everyone’s eyes should be fixated on the ultimate prize where the rights of the individual are protected by and no one is allowed to be above the law of the land. There is the way if every stakeholder has the willl. Insha’Allah!!!
Decisions are not free. They carry huge responsibility because thousands of families lives from the military, militia and other combatants that fought and died to catch those hard TPLF criminals hiding from top of mountain’s and dangerous cages. Innocent civilians lives, wealth, infrastructures and resource’s are being affected. That is because of the random , indecisive and irresponsible decisions of PM Abiy and his close OPDO and Prosperity Party. PM Abiy’s partial, weak and irresponsible decision affects the security and wellbeing of the country that should never be taken lightly. All of his major decisions has proven to show his incapability and untrustworthiness to stay impartial and strong. He talks but never show in action.
He ignores all those calamities and many other sufferings while playing on going half way and return back that came with more devastations and Afar and Amhara sufferings.
He is also not aware of being an exemplary by following the rules and policies in place. So if he is the first to break it, how could any one expects others to follow and respect the rule of law?
For example the sudden decision to pardon hard TPLF criminals breaks the constitutional law because 1st, it is the President’s job and 2nd, all of the pardoned cases never went to trial and criminals were found guilty and convicted. To pardon any criminal the care has to be tried and convicted. So the PM kept on violating the rules and making a very inexperienced and messy job that left everyone to doubt his hidden motives.
Of course if I were an Afar or Amhara I would be left to stay alert and tightly organized because of those sudden, random and erroneous decisions that will bring more sufferings to those still facing the danger.
The decision to release the old guard of TPLF is, on balance, good for the country. They are too old, and are near death. The junta is done with, only waiting to be buried. The old guard will sit out the few remaining years in “hospice”. On the other hand, there is a huge political gain to be made for Ethiopia in the eyes of the international community. Abiye and his comrades have proven to all who had conspired to dismantle Ethiopia they are not push overs by any foreign white powers and ass kissing Arabs like Egypt, but rather are sophisticated and intelligent politicians not less than any foreigners.
Ethiopia should continue to build a modern defense and intelligence forces both in numbers, fire power, and quality of personnel. TPLF had dismantled the Derge built military and industrial infrastructure, and that has to be rebuilt and expanded. That would also serve as engine of economic development and employment generation. Funds that will be needed for that may have to be re-allocated by reducing and streamlining the huge inefficient disruptive bureaucracy.
Let us not play with emotions of ethiopians and try to burn our own houses ( goverment vs people) by making such half truth title. We are playing against ourselves. Include the release of Eskinder and Balderas as well
Included. Kindly finish reading the article.
If Tplf criminals who are responsible for many killings are freed from prison, then who is staying in prisons? I
s being sick criminals the new qualifications for freedom? This is a very messy and wrong direction the country is going. Trying to sound the wrong decisions as and humble and right is a deceitful and very dangerous. Stop the insult on the ruthlessly murdered and the suffering are still fresh. Do not insult the brave fighters that are still fighting.
It’s very obvious that deals were done behind closed doors, otherwise why the immediate release of the U.S. puppets after the meeting with Feltman.
If Abiy continues with this mindset of forgiveness to criminals and murders he should step down as P.M. and become a priest.
Their release does not make any sense.
They should die in prison for their treasonous acts committed against the sovereignty of the country.