Ethiopian Airlines resumes flight to Lalibela starting next week

The Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday announced that it is resuming flights to the historic Lalibela city as of next Monday , January 3, 2022.

It will have daily flights. The airlines encouraged passengers to use the application to make a reservation for their trip to Ethiopia’s Holy city.

Ethiopian Christmas celebration, which falls on January 7, in Lalibela attracts millions of faithful pilgrims and tourists.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) controlled the city for several months and damaged infrastructures relevant for tourists. However, authorities have been organising to restore services in the town after the TPLF forces were defeated for a second time.

Resumption of flight to the town is indicative that the TPLF is not in a position to disrupt the religious event on January 7.

Up to a million Ethiopians living in the Diaspora are expected to arrive in the country for the Great Ethiopian Homecoming Challenge.

Ethiopian offered a 30 percent discount for passenger fare and a 20 percent discount for humanitarian cargo flights.

