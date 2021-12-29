Ethiopia establishes National Dialogue Commission

Draft bill to establish National Dialogue Commission has got majority vote in the Ethiopian parliament

borkena

The Ethiopian Parliament on Wednesday voted in favour of establishing a National Dialogue Commission. There was a heated debate in the house when discussing the draft proposed by the Law, Justice and Democracy affairs committee.

Only 13 members of parliament voted against it while there was one abstention.

The opposition voice is insignificant given the number of seats in the parliament.

There has been confusion among Ethiopians as many Ethiopians presumed it to be a possible preparation for negotiation with entities like the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which the parliament designated as a terrorist group.

The house made it clear on Wednesday that there will be no negotiation with designated terrorist groups including Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

Ethiopian Forces have managed to clear the TPLF force from most of the areas that the latter controlled for several months in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

However, the government ordered that the march to the Tigray region of Ethiopia be halted – a development that triggered debate, and scepticism in some cases, why the government is not pursuing TPLF forces which unleashed unprecedented destruction and massacred thousands of innocent civilians in the regions mentioned above.

That was one of the factors that fueled the scepticism that the government is into negotiation with the TPLF forces.

