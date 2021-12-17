Mersa : the new addition to the list of devastating military loss for TPLF

Google map of Mersa

borkena

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) continues to suffer battle losses in the Wollo area, north Ethiopia. Its latest devastating loss happened in Mersa, which is only about 30 kilometres south of Wolida – a city which the TPLF has been controlling for over five months now.

It also controlled Girana, Wuchale and Wurghessa – south of Mersa.

EBC, Ethiopian State Media, on Friday said “The joint Ethiopian security forces controlled Mersa and Girana”

The report added that Ethiopian forces have controlled strategic locations , along the Zobel mountain range , including mountainous areas North of Raya.

It has been over a week now since the Ethiopian government disclosed that Ethiopian forces have fully controlled strategic positions and are able to cut the Woldia- Mekelle route – a supply line for the TPLF.

The places the Ethiopian government claimed to have controlled, as disclosed in EBC report on Friday, North of Raya are close to the Tigray region.

If the claim by the Ethiopian government is right, the TPLF will not have an access point to the Tigray region via Woldia.

The Afar -Mekelle alternative route is not possible for TPLF. The last option is from the Sekota side – north of east of Lalibela. That is not an easy route too as Ethiopian Forces have control over a key military position.

According to a government report, the loss in Mersa, where the TPLF forces were engaged from the direction they did not anticipate, is said to be devastating. Hundreds killed, thousands wounded and the remaining surrendered. Libso, Kille and Habru districts are also under the Ethiopian forces.

The next stop for the Ethiopian forces is believed to be Woldia. The capture of Woldia may mean that the TPLF forces will be under full circle of the Ethiopian forces.

There are expectations that the Ethiopian forces might march to the Tigray region.

