TPLF forces raped 147 women and 17 children in Amhara region

Amhara region women, children and social affair office head, Asnaku Dires, on Thursday disclosed that preliminary studies in the parts of the region cleared from Terrorist forces, TPLF has rapped 147 women and 17 children.

In Shewa Robit, which is about 220 kilometres north east of the capital, an 85 years old nun was raped by the same forces , according to reports by the state media.

Chena, Nefas Mewucha, Kombolcha and Kobo are some of the places in the region where the group massacred civilians and carried out violent rape.

Women were highly vulnerable in the areas where TPLF controlled, in some places up to six months. There are still areas that are under the control of TPLF, including the historic Lalibela – one of the leading tourist destinations in the country.

Asnaku Dires told Ethiopian News Agency that the level of psychological damage in some parts that now clear from the TPLF is worrisome.

Soon after the TPLF started the war in November 2020, there had been an orchestrated outcry by rights groups and main stream media out lets in the west against alleged cases widespread rape in the Tigray region.

However, rapes committed by the TPLF in the Afar and Amhara region of Ethiopia barely made headlines in international media outlets in what seem to be an effort to exonerate TPLF forces from the crimes the committed.

A massive protest rally is organised in Bahir Dar to bring the matter to the limelight in a way that the “international community” knows TPLF crimes against women in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia. Federal and senior regional authorities will attend the rally, according to a report by ENA.

On Thursday, there was already a rally in Assosa, in the Benishangul Gumuz region, to condemn the TPLF attack against Women in the Amhara and Afar regions.

Protesters also condemned what they called silence by the international community in the face of widespread crimes by the TPLF.

They chanted slogans like “Stop assaulting women and children,” and “Stop rape against women as a weapon of war.”

The message for the international community was “international media outlets should stop biassed reports.”

