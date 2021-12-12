TPLF led destruction on Wollo University estimated 10 billion birr

TPLF forces have used Wollo University premises as a mass grave where it buried the civilians it massacred

Administration office of the University (Photo screenshot from EBC Video)

borkena

Wollo University on Sunday disclosed that the level of destruction that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces inflicted during their month-long occupation of Dessie and Kombolcha is estimated to be about 10 billion Ethiopian birr.

Mengesha Ayele, president of the university, also told EBC that TPLF forces used the University for mass graves to bury civilians it massacred.

In the terms of destruction of the University, various facilities in different campuses of the University were targeted by TPLF forces. Administrative offices, cafeteria, IT infrastructure, Smart class facilities, research laboratories, engineering and technology workshop, art and music academic and sport academy were severely destroyed.

Dr Berhanu Nega, Minister for Education, led a team to Amhara region to assess the level of damages in the region. The estimate of the loss is over 11 billion.

Amhara regional state education office head, Mateb Tafere, has disclosed that about 4000 schools in the region are destroyed.

The TPLF has carried out similar destruction in the Afar region of Ethiopia.

Apart from educational institutions, the TPLF has destroyed health facilities in the region. Ethiopian Ambassador to the UN, Taye Atske Selassie, called TPLF actions “unforgivable crime.” He tweeted :

“The wanton destruction of Dessie Hospital in Amhara region glaringly testifies that TPLF cruelty has no limits.Razing to the ground a Hospital?This is the most unforgivable crime.We shall remember not only the wicked acts of TPLF but also the deafening silence of @WHO @WHOAFRO”

The wanton destruction of Dessie Hospital in Amhara region glaringly testifies that TPLF cruelty has no limits.Razing to the ground a Hospital?This is the most unforgivable crime.We shall remember not only the wicked acts of TPLF but also the deafening silence of @WHO @WHOAFRO pic.twitter.com/g3X5vWMFqa — Taye Atske Selassie (@TayeAtske) December 12, 2021

The U.S. government reacted to it too but in a different way. U.S. State department spokesperson, Ned Pearce, used the news to support U.S. motives of political dialogue with the TPLF.

Mr. Ned tweeted “The unconfirmed reports of human rights abuses, atrocities, and destruction of civilian infrastructure in Amhara and Afar by Tigrayan forces underscore the need for all parties to end the violence now.”

The unconfirmed reports of human rights abuses, atrocities, and destruction of civilian infrastructure in Amhara and Afar by Tigrayan forces underscore the need for all parties to end the violence now. https://t.co/n9yIUpzH4S — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) December 12, 2021

