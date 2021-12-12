U.S. State department calls destruction of civilian infrastructure by TPLF “unconfirmed”

borkena

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has caused unprecedented destruction of properties targeting civilian infrastructures including schools, universities and health facilities in Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

Video footage from the destruction from both regions has been aired by State media. It has also carried out massive massacres in different parts of the regions they controlled, and mass graves have been discovered.

The U.S. State department, however, calls the destruction and massacres “unconfirmed.” The United States is pushing for “cessation of hostilities.”

In a brief statement released on Sunday, Mr. Ned Pearce, the Spokesperson, said “The United States notes with grave concern unconfirmed new reports alleging egregious human rights abuses, atrocities, and destruction of civilian infrastructure by Tigrayan forces in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.”

The full statement reads as follows :

Reports of Human Rights Abuses, Atrocities, and Destruction in Amhara and Afar Regions

PRESS STATEMENT

NED PRICE, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON

DECEMBER 12, 2021

The United States notes with grave concern unconfirmed new reports alleging egregious human rights abuses, atrocities, and destruction of civilian infrastructure by Tigrayan forces in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia. We call on all armed actors to renounce violence against civilians. We also urge authorities to investigate these reports to determine their veracity and to commit to inclusive, transparent processes to hold responsible parties accountable.

The United States reiterates our support for diplomacy as the first, last, and only option to cease hostilities, just as we call for an end to human rights abuses and violations; negotiations without preconditions; unhindered humanitarian access; and the start to inclusive national dialogue.

