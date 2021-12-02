Ethiopian PM mobilizes for Great Ethiopian Homecoming

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister, who is said to be leading the battle against the TPLF terrorist organization, is mobilizing Ethiopians abroad to visit home during the Ethiopian Christmas holiday.

His government is trying to make Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia to travel to Ethiopia by January 7 2022.

He tweeted : “Ethiopians and friends of #Ethiopia around the world, join the #GreatEthiopianHomeComing Challenge: 1 million by January 7, 2022!”

State Minister of Government communication, Kebede Disasa, said the call is made with the intention to disprove the security situation in the country is not a problem.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa has been issuing “security messages” urging its citizens to evacuate Ethiopia by commercial flights from Bole international Airport in Addis Ababa.

The Embassy has also been calling for its citizens not to travel to Ethiopia. It is standing by its message even at a time when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is suffering devastating defeats in the battle front.

The United States has been employing different techniques to put economic, diplomatic and political pressure in connection with the war on terrorist TPLF forces.

It was advanced on alleged grounds of human rights violation and genocide in the Tigray region.



