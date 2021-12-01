Wang Yi , Chinese Foreign Minister, visits Ethiopia as the US calls for evacuation of its citizens

Chinese FM, Wang Yi, is greeted by Ethiopian DPM and FM Demeke Mekoenen at Bole International Airport on Dec 1, 2021 (Photo : MFAE)

As the United States is engaged in constantly writing “travel advisers and “security messages” warning its citizens to evacuate and avoid travel to Ethiopia , apparently with the motive of making the situation in Ethiopia appear worse that it really is, Chinese Foriegn Minister Wagn Yi on Wednesday visited Addis Ababa.

His visit is interpreted by many as having a political message. Mr. Wang himself has an explicit message about the situation in Ethiopia.

He said Ethiopia is capable of resolving its own internal problem and China opposes any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Foreign Minister saw the visit of the Chinese PM to Ethiopia in what he called a “challenging time,” as a measure of the depth of the relation between Ethiopia and China.

Ethiopia has been under immense pressure from the West, under the leadership of the United States, in connection with its war against the terrorist TPLF forces. But the pressure manifested itself, as was and is the case elsewhere, under the guise of “

concern for the humanitarian situation” in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The TPLF forces, the entity that triggered the war, and took it to the Afar and Amhara regions following the withdrawal of the Ethiopian Defense Forces from Tigray in June 2021 after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire, is defeated, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared this week.

In the past three days alone, they have lost two fortified strategic military positions and several towns. Ethiopians anticipate that the war, its military form, will be completed in a matter of a few weeks. But again there are also fears that the intervention from Sudan and possibly from Egypt could give it a different turn.



