Ethiopia removes Eleni Gabre-Madhin from Economic Council

Eleni Gabre-Madhin is no longer a member of the Independent Economic Council that was established by the Ethiopian Prime Minister as part of his economic reform agenda

Eleni Gabre-Madhin (Photo : Aida Muluneh via BBC )

borkena

Ethiopia on Sunday announced that it has removed Eleni Gabre-Madhin from membership from the Independent Economic Council that was formed to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s economic reform.

It is the Plan and Development Ministry that disclosed the decision, which is effective as of November 28, 2021. The Ministry explicitly stated that she is removed from the council on grounds that she took part and shared thoughts in a meeting that was called to discuss the removal of the elected government of Ethiopia and the establishment of a transitional government.

Professor Ephrem Issac, who is said to be the cofounder of the Peace and Development Centre International,” was the one who organized the meeting.

Jeff Pearce, a Canadian novelist and an avid champion of Ethiopia’s cause, first published the leaked video in his own personal YouTube channel. Tens of thousands of Ethiopians shared the video on different social media platforms.

The leak has triggered anger among Ethiopians on social media and otherwise. Many now call her “banda,” a name given to Ethiopians who deserted the Ethiopian side and collaborated with fascist Italian forces at the time of the resistance war during the Italian occupation of Ethiopia in the late 1930’s and early 1940’s.

She released a statement on November 25 refuting the allegation that she conspired with TPLF forces and their foreign backers to remove Abiy Ahmed’s elected government.

She said her participation in a meeting organized by Peace and Development Center International is “deliberately misrepresented.”

Two days before the release of a leaked video of the meeting, Eleni Gabre-Madhin’s residence in Addis Ababa was searched by police, for which she cried foul. Police did not disclose if they had recovered something from the house search. Hundreds of thousands of residential houses, with possible connection with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), in Addis Ababa were searched by police as part of the effort of security measures in the past few weeks.

“I want to make it crystal clear that I do not endorse any of the views that were presented at his meeting nor support any agenda other than that of seeking peace for Ethiopia. I fully condemn any illicit actions that undermine the sovereign elected government of Ethiopia, and I do not support an unconstitutional change of government,” she said.

