Surgical drone strike in Mekelle. TPLF cries foul

The Ethiopian Air Force on Saturday night reportedly carried out a targeted drone strike in Mekelle.

It came just after the African Union special envoy to the region, Olusegun Obasanjo, visited Mekelle. He met with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leader, Debretsion Gebremichael, as part of his effort to bring the Federal government and TPLF forces to the negotiation table.

Social media sources say the strike was targeted one and a valuable TPLF target is said to be destroyed in the strike. However, the Ethiopian government did not disclose the details of the drone strike.



The TPLF accuses, as has always been the case, the Ethiopian government of targeting civilians. Getachew Reda, TPLF Spokesperson, tweeted on Sunday saying “”The dying Regime in #Addis conducted a drone attack in a residential area in #Mekelle around 1:am. It’s become an unmistakable pattern for #Abiy to target residential quarters in #Tigray whenever his forces are dealt a harsh blow in the battlefield. #TigrayShallPrevail!”

The dying Regime in #Addis conducted a drone attack in a residential area in #Mekelle around 1:am. It’s become an unmistakable pattern for #Abiy to target residential quarters in #Tigray whenever his forces are dealt a harsh blow in the battlefield.#TigrayShallPrevail! — Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) November 20, 2021

TPLF has been massacring, and it is proved by human rights organizations, civilians in Afar and Amhara regions – areas to which it launched a military offensive after the Ethiopian government withdrew from Tigray in June 2021 on alleged grounds of Unilateral Humanitarian ceasefire.

