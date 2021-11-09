TPLF gunmen reportedly kidnapped Archbishop Barnabas

Abune Bernabas (Photo : Social media)

Abune Bernanas is reportedly kidnapped by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) gunmen. The news emerged on social media on Tuesday but he was kidnapped on November 5,2021 in Sekota, according to social media sources.

The sources added that the TPLF force tortured him severely.

Abune Bernabas was the Archbishop of Waghumra and Canada dioceses of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

According to Citizen reports in social media , he was abducted in Sekota town, seat of the Waghumra zone administration, in Northern Ethiopia.

He has coordinated support in Sekota for those impacted by the TPLF invasion.

The TPLF has not yet remarked why it has to abduct Archbishop Abune Barnabas, and did not demand anything in return for his release.

