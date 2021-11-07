Ethiopia : millions staged demonstration at Meskel Square, Addis Ababa

Demonstrators send a message to the United States and mainstream media in the west that the plot to disintegrate Ethiopia will not succeed

borkena

Millions of residents of Addis Ababa staged a demonstration at Meskel Square in support of the Ethiopian Defense Force and the campaign to reverse the threat of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) – radical ethnic nationalist organizations that announced a military alliance recently.

According to official government sources, the rally in the capital is the largest since the support rally for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2018.

Well over a million residents of the city marched to Mesqel Square from different parts of the city.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, one of the major media outlets that has been distorting information relating to the conflict in northern Ethiopia, TPLF former central committee member and Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Berhane Gebrekristos claimed that people in Addis Ababa were coerced to attend the demonstration.

Based on reliable information borkena received from sources in Addis Ababa, the claim by Mr. Berhane Gebrekirstos is untrue.

Similar mass protests were in many other parts of Ethiopia including Harari, Guraghe and Arba Minch.

The protestors in Addis Ababa chanted slogans condemning TPLF and OLF terrorists.

The U.S. intervention in Ethiopia, and the majority of Ethiopians now believe that the U.S. has been facilitating TPLF military operation, and providing them with a political and military cover, and its apparent desire for regime change in Ethiopia. U.S. special envoy, Jeffery Feltman, apparently to put pressure on the Ethiopian government to negotiate with the TPLF Forces – something that majority of Ethiopians oppose vehemently.

Ethiopians want TPLF forces dead or to be captured to face justice for the massacres they carried out in the Afar and Amhara region as well as against the Ethiopian Defense Force, which triggered what was then “law enforcement operation in Tigray.”

Also, protestors opposed the disinformation campaign by CNN. The latest distortion from CNN was a report that TPLF and OLF forces are in the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa.

Addis Ababa City Mayor, Adanech Abebe, made a highly rated mobilization speech. She called on the youth in the capital to guard their neighbourhood, as well as to join the Ethiopian Defense Force to Defense Ethiopia.

