Ethiopian PM claims foreign fighters took part on TPLF side during Dessie operation

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed claims that foreign fighters took part on the side of TPLF during the operation in Dessie and Kombolcha.



He said so during a meeting with his ministers. In the mean time, there are reports that TPLF fighters executed at least 100 civilians in Kombolcha, one of Ethiopia’s industrial city which is said to under TPLF control since that past two days.

