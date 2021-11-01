borknea
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed claims that foreign fighters took part on the side of TPLF during the operation in Dessie and Kombolcha.
He said so during a meeting with his ministers. In the mean time, there are reports that TPLF fighters executed at least 100 civilians in Kombolcha, one of Ethiopia’s industrial city which is said to under TPLF control since that past two days.
Watch what Abiy Ahmed had to say :
Video : embedded from Fana TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
Eritrean forces with Abiy’s forces last year is conveniently ignored. Biased Borkena news !!! HAHAHAHAHA….
Subject: “Ethiopian PM claims foreign fighters took part on TPLF side during Dessie operation” borkena.com .November 1, 2021
Humble Commentary
The Ethiopian PM’s assertion is NOT a surprise. The old colonial powers with, of course, the good old USA. have one and only one aim on our dear AFRICA. & TO OWN THE RICH NATURAL RESOURCES of AFRICA. THAT IS ALL. As to the Black People of Africa, THEY don’t give a dam.
As to the relationship with TIGRAY, it is mutually understood that “SCRATCH MY BACK, I SCRATCH YOURS is the mutual philosophy. THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A TRACE of LOVE AFFAIRS between BLACKS and WHITES and the future is very questionable. By the way, very surprising as it may be, TIGRAY can out stand any colonial powers including USA when it comes to sleek smartness!!! Development on other sectors in Life is something else. THAT IS LIFE. SMILE, PLEASE.
Which foreign country? Which one? What? I can’t hear you! Speak up Mr.!!! You know what? I will tell you which foreign country sent it’s well trained soldiers to fight along Debre’s forces and kicked your tuchus until you begged for no more. Somebody, I say somebody here blew my cover. They must be those Oromaras. What? You did not hear about Oromaras? You have no clue, don’t you? They are those Amharas and their collaborating Oromos. Some of them are sitting right in front of you, Mr. I sent some of them to Mekele last July along with the following indomitable armies.
1) The Gunter Army from Ready Player One
2) An Army of Heroes from Justice League
3) Saruman’s Army from Lord of Rings
4) All the MCU Superheroes from Avengers: Endgame
5) The Grand Army of the Republic from Star Wars and the meanest of all armies
6) The Borg Collective from Star Trek
Now you know dear PM. Stop hitting it around and tell those miserable people that it was me, me nobody else who sent his army just to make you look bad!!! What? Where are you going? Where? Tulsa? Aha! To meet up with disgraced pastors? Ok, ok, I hear you I hear you. Bon Voyage. Thank you for leaving behind a country so mangled up!!!