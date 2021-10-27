What Debretsion had to say about the battle in Dessie area

borkena

In his latest televised speech on Dimtsi Woyane Television, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) chairman Debretsion Gebremichael claimed that his forces ( he calls them Tigray troops) are getting support in the Amhara region. This terrorist group has carried out multiple massacres targeting civilians in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia, including women and children. Reports from Amhara and Afar region suggest that people in those regions have been vehemently resisting TPLF forces.

Debretsion also said that his forces entered into the war as there was no other option left. He sounded as if what he called “those who worship forceful measure.” imposed the war on TPLF. It is already established that TPLF rejected traditional mediation efforts from religious leaders and elders and finally launched an attack on several bases of the Northern Command Post in the Tigray region.

Debretsion did not blink his eyes when he said that “Tigray troops are born out of grievances and that it is fighting for a just cause.”

In his speech, a little over six minutes, Debretsion also claimed that his forces are “unstoppable” and that people in Dessie and Kombolcha areas should not be disturbed by the ongoing fighting. He also called on residents to ensure that no one is firing from inside a house. Furthermore, he called on people to fight against Abiy Ahmed.

borkena spoke to two civilians, on the phone, who happened to be in the battle front in Boru Sellassie – which is less than 10 kilometers north west of Dessie. They told borkena that TPLF forces were vanquished. However, there are still fighting in other areas close to Dessie and Kombolcha.



TPLF is extremely unpopular in different parts of Ethiopia except in Tigray where it is believed to have a significant political support base. However, it is unclear if TPLF continues to have a political currency in Tigray given the military and political losses it suffered recently.



