Ethiopians react as United Nations fires IOM representative in Ethiopia

Maureen Achieng, a Kenyan and United Nations Migration Agency representative in Ethiopia, on “administrative leave” following her remark over the conflict in the Northern part of Ethiopia

Maureen Achieng ( Photo : SM)

borkena

Ethiopians on social media reacting as the United Nations’ Migration Agency put head of Ethiopia office,Maureen Achieng’ on “administrative leave” on grounds of “unauthorized interviews” in which she remarked about the TPLF terrorist group – a group that seems to get some form of support by the UN agencies, as indicated in recent leaked information.

In a leaked video clip last week she had an interview with Jeff Pearce, who described himself as Historian, novelist, career surrealist, as seen from his social media profile page on Twitter.

The audio was first shared on Twitter by an Ethiopian Mesay Kebede, Ethiopian Satellite Television journalist based in the US, but was later removed as Jeff claimed that the audio was stolen.

She talked about how the UN Ethiopia staff on the ground was sidelined after the UN deployed colleagues from elsewhere. Leaked information published by borkena on October 1 said that the UN officials were deployed with a preconceived view about the conflict in Tigray.

Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopians took the matter to social media to condemn the UN.

ለምለሚቱ Ethiopia tweeted “I am deeply saddened to learn that the departure of Maureen Achieng, Ethiopia chief of UN’s migration agency. Her only crime was telling the truth about #TPLFTerroristGroup. For that she is paying a heavy price. Shame on you

@un. Shame on you. @UNmigration”

I am deeply saddened to learn that the departure of Maureen Achieng, Ethiopia chief of UN's migration agency. Her only crime was telling the truth about #TPLFTerroristGroup. For that she is paying a heavy price. Shame on you @un. Shame on you. @UNmigrationhttps://t.co/KufiJiRD0R — ለምለሚቱ Ethiopia (@LemlemituE) October 11, 2021

Dr. Ir. Middle Lander (@LanderMiddle) wrote, “UN Recalls Ethiopia Migration Head Maureen Achieng because she exposed the mess @UNEthiopia and the role of @DrTedros et al. in destabilising #Ethiopia. @antonioguterres clean your house!

You should fire Kwesi not her…”

UN Recalls Ethiopia Migration Head Maureen Achieng because she exposed the mess @UNEthiopia and the role of @DrTedros et al. in destabilising #Ethiopia.@antonioguterres clean your house!

You should fire Kwesi not her.#Ethiopia https://t.co/rcbF9HKXvO — Dr. Ir. Middle Lander (@LanderMiddle) October 12, 2021

Another user who uses the name “Defend Ethiopia Spain” (uses the handle @EthiopiansInSP) wrote : “The UN has kicked her out from her job for fighting irregularities and falsification of reports in Ethiopia. Antonio Gutiérrez, we demand explanations now! @antonioguterres @jeffpropulsion @UNEthiopia @UNOCHA @_anapastor_ @_AfricanUnion

@ABC ”

Please let us reach 10000 retweet



🇬🇧The UN has kicked her out from her job for fighting irregularities and falsification of reports in Ethiopia. Antonio Gutiérrez, we demand explanations now! @antonioguterres @jeffpropulsion @UNEthiopia @UNOCHA @_anapastor_ @_AfricanUnion @ABC pic.twitter.com/6eWIVEIs0g — Defend Ethiopia Spain 🇪🇸 (@EthiopiansInSP) October 12, 2021

There are those who also seem to see the UN decision as a racist one.

Sultan Abba Gissa, apparently an MP, said “While free world leaders celebrating #GirlsDay The @UN @antonioguterres Fired #BlackWoman from @IOMEthiopia director position just for being unbiased on #Ethiopia issue ! #IamMaureenAchieng”

Some Ethiopian diaspora organizations have criticized the United Nations leadership over its decision of firing Maureen as head of IOM Ethiopia.

Ethiopian American Civic Council said “Today @MaureenAAchieng IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia and Rep. to AU and UNECA has been removed from her post by UN officials in New York for exposing TPLF’s crimes. Shame on to UN which morphed back in becoming the League of Nations. EACC asks for credible investigation. @UN”

Today @MaureenAAchieng IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia and Rep. to AU and UNECA has been removed from her post by UN officials in New York for exposing TPLF's crimes. Shame on to UN which morphed back in becoming the League of Nations. EACC asks for credible investigation. @UN pic.twitter.com/UmCCCOK2pf — Ethiopian American Civic Council (@EACC_EAN) October 12, 2021

The hashtag #IamMaureenAchieng is trending on Twitter.

Ethiopians have launched a petition on change.org calling for the United Nations to Reinstate Maureen Achieng as IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia. Within hours after it was created, hundreds of Ethiopians have signed the petition.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com