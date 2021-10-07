Ethiopian PM appoints Seleshi Bekele as Chief GERD negotiator

As Ethiopians question why Seleshi Bekele is not included in the cabinet, government announced that he is named as government advisor on transboundary rivers and Chief GERD negotiator

Ethiopian PM minister on Thursday announced that he has appointed Seleshi Bekele, former Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, as chief GERD negotiator.

The appointment is a ministerial level. It means that Eng. Seleshi will not have to deal with portfolios related to Irrigation, water and Energy. He will be focused on negotiating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

He will also be advising the government on transboundary rivers in the country – one of which is Abbay ( the Blue Nile) on which the GERD project is constructed.

Ethiopians on social media have been raising questions after Mr. Selshi Bekele was missing from the new cabinet the Prime Minister introduced and got confirmed in the parliament this week.

Mr. Selshi released a statement on his social media on Wednesday thanking Ethiopians for the support during his tenure as Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, and expressing his readiness to serve Ethiopia in any capacity.

PM Abiy Ahmed announced six other appointments.

Adem Farah, former Speaker of House of Federation, is appointed as coordinator of democratic system development. The title comes with a ministerial privilege.

Tesfaye Beljige, senior prosperity party official, is appointed as government representative in the Ethiopian parliament. Legesse Tulu, whose former role is not much known, is named as head of government communication service in the rank of Minister.

Three other appointments are :

Mihret Debebe – African Leadership Excellence Academy President

Fisseha Yitagessu – Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation Executive Director

Abdurahman Rube – Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation Deputy Executive Director

